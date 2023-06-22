GALVESTON
Its mere mention inspired ire from countless constituents, and the city council Thursday unanimously rejected its own proposal to end a long-standing tradition of allowing residents to address their elected body on non-agenda items.
“I’m not in the business of trying to silence constituents who have put me in office for the convenience of the council,” Councilman David Finklea said at the morning workshop.
Finklea suggested a mandate that requires potential speakers to sign up at least an hour before the meeting. That would cut down on residents entering the chambers mid-meeting with a request to speak.
Marie Robb said Thursday morning she supported banning the comments, but voted against it Thursday night.
Various city councils have discussed the change during the past decade, Mayor Craig Brown has said. Voting to remove the public comment section on non-agenda items could help move meetings along more swiftly and prevent self-promotion by business operators peddling their wares, which has bogged down meetings, Brown said.
A handful of meetings over the past five months have cracked the three-hour mark, with most meetings lasting between 90 minutes and two and a half hours.
The deliberation came about two weeks after officials elected not to read aloud about 80 letters — that were about an agenda item.
Galveston resident Dana Hanes sent in one of those letters the city council chose not to read at its May 25 meeting, when the council elected to remove a restricted-use designation, and eventually bar motor vehicles from the beach at Access Point 1C on the island’s East End. She attended Thursday night’s meeting to share her disdain.
“I see this as a total lack of respect for your citizens’ views,” Hanes said. “Just because it isn’t on the agenda doesn’t mean it isn’t important.”
The entire community shouldn’t be punished for a few bad apples, Hanes said.
Resident Joanie Steinhaus has sent numerous emails to the mayor and her council representative, and has seen success with her issues in doing so.
“The mayor has always acknowledged my message, and, many times, he has followed up with a phone call,” Steinhaus said. The majority of the time, the city council has not acknowledged my message, so how am I to know they read it and will take it into consideration?”
“As a member of this community, I have a right to express my concerns to the mayor and city council, both by email and — more importantly — at a public meeting.”
Council members were elected to be the voices of their constituents, Jeffrey Hill, who serves on the planning commission, said.
“To adopt an ordinance that includes wording as this ordinance does, stating that hearing from your constituents on non-agenda items is a drain on city council, is in my opinion an insult to all citizens of Galveston,” Hill said, quoting the agenda’s language.
“It is your very duty to listen to those people — whatever they choose to say,” Hill said. “You campaigned for this job. You asked for it. And that included listening in a public forum to annoying weirdos like me who aren’t OK with just submitting comments by email and wondering if you read them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.