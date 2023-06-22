GALVESTON
The city council Thursday followed a Planning Commission recommendation and rejected a move to abandon a right of way on Sportsman Road used for decades as a boat launch.
Council members Sharon Lewis, David Finklea, David Collins and Mike Bouvier voted against the abandonment. Mayor Craig Brown and council members John Listowski and Marie Robb voted in favor.
Cheers and applause immediately followed council’s decision, which only four people supported during public comment, while 14 others spoke in opposition.
Commissioners had considered and denied a request from Lance and Jennifer Robertson, who live adjacent to the launch that sits between 11628 and 11622 Sportsman Road, and Sam Grizzaffi, who also lives next to the right of way.
Jennifer Robertson told the city council people regularly, and noisily, launch their boats at all hours of the night — assertions other Sportsman Road residents disputed at the public meeting.
Kimberly Gaido, whose family has owned a home on the road for four generations, contested the noise complaint leveled by the Robertsons, saying the noise actually originates from the Grizzaffi’s busy short-term rental adjacent to the boat launch.
The general public shouldn’t suffer because two families are unhappy with an environment that predates their standing in the neighborhood, Gaido said.
Sportsman Road resident Scott Henderson joined several of his neighbors to tell council members they, too, use the boat launch and supported the city either deferring the vote or working with the property owners to find a solution.
“My first preference would be to reopen this right of way that the city has blocked,” Henderson said.
Property owners are amenable to solutions that leave the right of way in place, Henderson said in comments that echoed at least four other neighbors who showed up to share their thoughts.
Although council rejected the abandonment, that doesn’t mean city staff is planning to remove the barricades blocking the launch, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“I don’t envision a boat ramp ever being there,” Maxwell said. “There’s no way we can open it back in the condition it’s in.”
The ramp’s poor condition creates a liability for the city, Maxwell said.
And even though the city elected not to abandon its easement and sell it to the neighbors, the Robertsons and Grizzaffis do have the power to build a fence on the land they actually own, Don Glywasky, city attorney, said. Any construction could be removed by the city should it need the easement for power lines, sidewalks or other city amenities.
