GALVESTON
The council on Thursday unanimously passed a motion to send the Texas General Land Office a modification of a beach parking plan that would bar cars from Sunny Beach.
The topic has appeared multiple times over the past two months, with the council most recently discussing the matter in an April 14 workshop. If approved by the land office, the plan would remove all parking on the sand at Sunny Beach, where hundreds of beachgoers regularly leave their cars.
The proposal would allow Kahala Development, 11727 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, to develop 89 new single-family lots. The plan now calls for 92 parking spots, up from the 89 proposed in initial plans. It further calls for parallel parking to be offered along 8 Mile Road, down to the beach. The plans include a turn-around where beach visitors can drop off gear.
During the April 14 workshop, Councilwoman Marie Robb, whose District 6 covers Sunny Beach and the Beachside Village neighborhood expansion proposal, showed dozens of photos of a single day at Sunny Beach, hoping to show the untenable situation that often occurs there, she said.
The images, captured by West End residents, depicted 187 people crossing into the dune system for everything from relieving themselves to driving ATVs on them, Robb has said.
Sunny Beach each summer rises to the island’s top-five hotspots for police and EMS calls for service, including shootings, auto/pedestrian collisions and the occasional snake bite, Brian Maxwell, city manager, said.
The police department devotes far too many of its resources to that one area during summer, Chief Doug Balli said.
Concerned residents sent in 55 letters to city staff concerning the proposal, with 42 disapproving the proposal and 13 approving.
A vehicular control plan that demonstrates the method of providing equal or better access to and from the beach needs to be provided, according to the land office’s response to city staff’s, Kahala Development-led, proposal.
“I don’t see this as better,” Councilman Mike Bouvier said Thursday.
Mayor Craig Brown worried about traffic flow leading to and from the turnaround, saying it could create further issues for EMS to reach the beach.
“I can’t say if it will flow well,” Kyle Clark, coastal resource manager, said.
The Planning Commission March 7 voted to “disapprove without prejudice” a residential expansion proposal for Kahala Development, which is operated by Debbie and Bruce Reinhart. Despite the official description, the vote was for conditional approval of the project, officials have said.
Beachside Village developers proposed a 40-acre expansion of the 259-lot subdivision, asking commissioners to approve the addition of 89 single-family lots. That proposal was paired with one sent to the city and the land office to remove beachside parking at Sunny Beach, Tim Tietjens, executive director of development services, said.
Developers hope to bar beachside parking and move the parking places to land adjacent to Beachside Village. The development would take most of 2023 to complete, Reinhart has said.
While city council expressed no qualms about removing cars from the beach, Brown hopes this solution won’t beget further issues.
Assuming the land office approves the proposal, and traffic flow does become an issue, the city can easily remove the planned bollards and allow parking on the beach whenever it wants, Maxwell said Thursday.
