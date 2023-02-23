GALVESTON
Council members Thursday approved a $1.15-a-day fee for cars in long-term parking lots, which Mayor Craig Brown said will pump up to $1.4 million each year to the city’s general fund from the buoyant cruise industry.
GALVESTON
Council members Thursday approved a $1.15-a-day fee for cars in long-term parking lots, which Mayor Craig Brown said will pump up to $1.4 million each year to the city’s general fund from the buoyant cruise industry.
That money would help the city maintain infrastructure worn and torn by more than a million cruise passengers who sail from the city’s port each year.
“The proliferation of long-term paid parking in the city of Galveston has been a noteworthy development which has presented a number of challenges to the city,” the agenda states. “The increase in the number of vehicles entering onto the island and utilizing a long-term parking venue have had an impact on city infrastructure through increased traffic congestion, storm water runoff, security issues and other related risks.
"To ameliorate the impact of the users of long-term parking facilities in the city, it is advisable and necessary to impose a fee on such users to minimize indirect costs otherwise borne by ad valorem tax payers.”
City staff recommended the collection of such a fee through operators of long-term parking facilities, defined by those housing vehicles for longer than 48 hours, Brown said. The fee will go into effect May 1.
Excluded from this definition are parking lots used by residents on a contractual basis for long- term parking, parking in employer-owned or designated parking lots, recreational vehicle or camper resorts, parking at institutions of higher education or parking at a hotel incident to the rental of a room, according to the ordinance.
The ordinance mandates long-term parking businesses register their facilities with the city, further requiring them to provide a monthly parking report. As compensation for “collecting and accounting,” owners and operators will retain 10 percent of the fee collected, according to the ordinance.
“The long-term paid parking fee shall be $1.15 per day or fraction thereof,” the agenda states.
"The city may issue citations to any owner or operator which parks vehicles at their facility in excess of 48 hours and fails to make payment for the assessment made hereunder, reads the ordinance. Violations will be treated as Class-C misdemeanors, punishable by a $500 fine."
The Port of Galveston operates more than 5,000 cruise parking spaces at various lots and private competitors operate hundreds more.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.