GALVESTON
Stewart Beach Pavilion, once the focal point of what residents say is the island’s most iconic park, is an eyesore city council voted 5-2 Thursday to demolish by November.
Mayor Craig Brown joined council members Sharon Lewis, William Schuster, David Collins and Marie Robb in voting for the motion. Council members Mike Bouvier and John Listowski voted against.
The dissenting votes were inspired by sections of the motion with which Listowski found issue. He wondered why City Manager Brian Maxwell would be having discussions with Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis over where the city can house Davis’ staff — instead of that direction coming from the Park Board of Trustees, which oversees the Beach Patrol.
“I think it’s the completely wrong approach,” Listowski said.
At a special meeting April 14, council discussed the development of Stewart Beach Park, which has been the topic of city conversations since at least 2014 when city officials commissioned one of several master plans dedicated to renovating amenities at the park.
Although demolition is imminent, there’s no formal plan yet to replace the building, which is Stewart Beach where Broadway meets the seawall.
Beach Patrol advocates, 13 of whom wrote into the city to support the demolition, requested a junior guard presence remain on the beach.
Robb asked that a provision be included to specifically call for a junior guard presence to remain on the beach — regardless of where city officials place the new Beach Patrol headquarters.
“This is the first time that we’ve really had to vote on and set direction on items like Stewart Beach Park,” Brown said. “We’ve talked about it a lot, but we’ve never come to council and started voting in a direction.
“My concern is this: We have talked about this with a task force, we’ve had the park board input, council input, and we’re still kind of just rolling around trying to figure out how to do it. To me, I trust Brian will work with those entities that he needs to work with to get input. I think Brian is kind of a conduit for council.”
The park board understands the pavilion’s demolition is a necessary step in ensuring the safety of visitors and park staff, park board CEO Kelly de Schaun said Thursday.
“With an increased maintenance cost of about $200,000 a year since 2014 in keeping this building upright, we are excited about the opportunity to pursue a more cost-effective, sustainable and safe solution — especially for Beach Patrol operations that currently reside in the structure,” de Schaun said.
“We want to assure city council that we will find temporary space for the Galveston Beach Patrol, as directed by the resolution,” she said. “The park board is more than ready to move forward with this project and take it off the plate of the city manager. Our team is well-equipped to ensure that the Beach Patrol is accommodated in a timely and effective manner.”
The pavilion, which is typically surrounded by a moat of rainwater and covered with rusted metal, was built in 1984 with a life-expectancy of 30 years. The building is nearly a decade older than its life-expectancy, Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis has said.
Spending millions to renovate the building might only buy it another decade or so of use, but that’s just kicking the can down the road, Davis has said.
Efforts to address the aging building’s condition go back at least a decade. The building had aging infrastructure that resulted in increased maintenance costs of about $200,000 a year, according to a 2014 report.
The park board held several meetings in 2017 with residents and stakeholders at the pavilion to define the desired amenities. An amphitheater, playground, concessions, restrooms and showers, a venue for events, space for the Beach Patrol and park administration, a rooftop restaurant and terrace, shaded seating and a covered market space were on the list.
