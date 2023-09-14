GALVESTON
City council members unanimously approved a $50.8 million bond package to pay for expansion projects port officials say are necessary to maintain growth.
The proposal allows the Port of Galveston, a utility of the city, to take on almost $51 million in debt in part for berth improvements to accommodate a massive passenger liner at Cruise Terminal 25.
The propsition initially failed Aug. 25 for lack of a supermajority of the city council — six out of the seven council members have to vote in favor. Councilwoman Sharon Lewis was absent for the vote, but all other members voted in favor.
Council approval of the revenue bonds is a pivotal moment for the port, Harry Maxwell, chairman of the Wharves Board of Trustees, said.
The wharves board, which governs the public port, will be able to make major investments in waterfront infrastructure to benefit the port and the city for decades, he said.
“We’ll leverage these funds to expand and improve Cruise Terminal 25, while freeing up our cash reserves for other major cargo and cruise infrastructure improvements, including the West Port Cargo Complex and a potential fourth cruise terminal,” Maxwell said. “We thank the city council for its support.”
The wharves board voted unanimously July 25 to issue $50.8 million in long-term bonds to pay for improvements at Cruise Terminal 25, which includes expanding the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility. The wharves board approved issuing bonds with a 20-year maturity despite some concern among members about increasing costs of the terminal project. Because the port is a utility of the city, the city council must approve issuance of the bonds.
The $50 million in debt is necessary to get the work completed to accommodate Carnival Cruise Line’s Jubilee, which is set to arrive in Galveston in late December, port officials said.
The 182,800-ton vessel is capable of carrying as many as 5,400 passengers and 1,700 crew members and is much larger than others that currently dock in Galveston. To accommodate the massive vessel, berth upgrades and a new gangway are required, officials said.
District 4 Councilman Mike Bouvier and District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski voted against the bond issue last month, but not because they were against the proposal altogether, they said at the meeting. They wanted an external audit of the port’s internal controls to be conducted.
And, since then, both the port and city have voted to conduct such audits.
“I think that the council members got all their questions answered and different ideas and concerns that they wanted all satisfied,” Mayor Craig Brown said.
Bouvier said he never had a problem with the wharves board, he just wanted to ensure its house was in order because it was about to receive a lot of money, he said Thursday.
“I was never against the port and developing Pier 25,” Bouvier said. “The port is at the point where they’re going to start producing a lot of revenue. And this audit is a good foundation.”
Listowski didn’t respond to a call seeking comment.
The wharves board voted Sept. 6 to have its third-party auditor, CPA firm Forvis, conduct and expanded review of its internal financial controls and agreed to pay for any audit of those controls the city decided to undertake.
The city council at its Thursday meeting approved finding a CPA firm to conduct such an audit.
City council is set to vote on the third-party audit details at its Sept. 21 meeting.
