Council members are set to vote Thursday on a contract with the Park Board of Trustees codifying how hotel occupancy tax revenue will be managed through the end of this fiscal year.
The vote comes after more than six months of debate and, at times, conflict over more than $16 million collected each year from people staying in island hotels and vacation rentals and over the general relationship between the city and the park board, which manages some aspects of island tourism.
Among other things, the contract stipulates the two groups will split money derived from such things as selling advertising, which they both consider to fall outside the spending restrictions defined in state law for hotel occupancy tax revenue.
Weeks leading up to the vote often have been marked by rancorous rhetoric, but leaders on both sides struck conciliatory notes this week.
“This was a mutually agreed upon contract that we feel will achieve compliance with the ordinances and move park board operations forward,” Kelly de Schaun, park board CEO, said.
“Like all negotiations, there was some give and take,” she said. “But we are glad to see a mechanism for maintaining our emergency funding, especially going into hurricane season. We are also pleased that our unrestricted revenue streams have been classified as such and can be used for the benefit of the residents of Galveston.”
The contract could signal the conclusion of contentious changes to the relationship between the entities, Mayor Craig Brown said.
“In visiting with the staff at the park board and at the city, it seems like they’ve come together on a common agreement,” Brown said. “And I want to commend both the city staff and the park board staff for coming together on an agreement.
“I feel that it really is a good signal coming from the park board and city staff working together for a common goal,” Brown said. “I’m so glad to see that the document has been vetted by both staffs very thoroughly.”
City council members voted in December to take $14 million from the park board’s account to comply with state law and the city charter. City ordinance and state law mandate that hotel occupancy tax funds be held in city accounts, Brown and other city officials contend.
If the city council approves the contract Thursday, the document will be presented to park board trustees for their deliberation.
“We are optimistic that our board will be receptive to the contract and trust that city staff will advocate to ensure there is a contract in place by the deadline,” de Schaun said. “We are heading into the summer season and hurricane season, and securing funding for both of those endeavors is imperative.
“Without a signed contract by April 1, there is no clarity on how park board funding would be disbursed, which could drastically impact the continuation of the work we do to support tourism promotions, beach safety and beach maintenance for Galveston.”
The contract expires Sept. 30, at the end of the fiscal year for both organizations, because officials didn’t want to bind themselves to an agreement that may need tweaking, Brown said.
The contract spells out how the city will deliver to the park board hotel occupancy tax funds for the purposes of advertising, conducting solicitations and promotional programs to attract tourists and convention delegates or registrants to the municipality or its vicinity; the provision of beach lifeguard services for all beaches in Galveston; and cleaning and maintaining public beaches in Galveston, all of which will be consistent with an operations and expense budget approved by city council, according to the contract.
Spending hotel occupancy tax revenue is highly restricted by the state law to tourism related endeavors such as advertising and promotion, funding the Beach Patrol and cleaning and maintaining public beaches.
Recently, however, the idea of unrestricted money that could be spent on a wider variety of things arose and became a point of contention between the city and park board.
The contract stipulates money generated by the expenditure of hotel occupancy tax revenue will be classified as unrestricted funds, which the two groups will split.
“In recognition of the park board’s efforts and contributions towards generating additional revenue beyond its expenditure of HOT, the city and park board agree that such additional revenues will be shared with the city on an equal basis (50-50 split),” according to the contract.
“Such shared revenue will be limited to revenue derived from sponsorships and advertising sales generated from HOT-supported activities.”
The park board acknowledges that the approval of this contract creates a fiduciary duty with regard to the collection and expenditure of the hotel occupancy tax funds, according to the contract.
Under the contract, the city allocates money to the park board each quarter for the rest of fiscal year based on the park board’s budget approved by city council, according to the contract.
The park board will provide quarterly reports within five business days after the end of a quarter, with the city recognizing those reports may be subject to change because of accruals and other factors, according to the contract.
The two organizations would have to negotiate a new contract before the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.
