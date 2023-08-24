GALVESTON
The city council Thursday deferred to Sept. 14 voting on a controversial data-sharing plan about which the city attorney had raised sharp objection.
Many, including City Attorney Don Glywasky, feared signing the agreement with Atlanta-based Flock Security would subject the city to unwarranted intrusion.
The local debate occurred as cities and wealthy neighborhoods across the country are signing agreements with and buying cameras from the company.
Council members generally supported the use of cameras in policing, but the data-sharing agreement caused concern.
Under the proposed agreement, it would be necessary for a party in the agreement to provide the other with certain information considered proprietary or confidential, Glywasky wrote in a letter to council.
That information could include: material data; systems; procedures and other information that isn’t accessible or known to the general public; as well as information on hardware; software; business plans or opportunities; business strategies; finances; employees; and third-party proprietary information, according to the agreement.
Council members had learned about the proposed agreement Aug. 18, when Glywasky recommended rejecting the data-sharing agreement.
The police department, which sought the deal with Flock, was willing to work with the city attorney to find language that excludes the data-sharing aspect many fear, Chief Doug Balli said at the meeting.
Flock offered an investigative tool that would be extremely valuable to the department in ways such as helping officers narrow down suspects in an investigation, Balli said during a workshop session early in the day.
“I think we can come up with a beneficial agreement for all,” Balli said.
But Glywasky has fears about putting the entire population under surveillance and sharing data with a company.
The American Civil Liberties Union also has raised concerns about how Flock data is stored.
“From my view, if I pay my water bill online and have autopay and the city has that financial data, this company could get access,” Glywasky said at the workshop. “It’s data held in trust by the city. This is extremely wide-ranging access that they’re insisting on here.
“Why they need it, I don’t know.”
Glywasky had proposed an amendment that removed the data-sharing component of the agreement, but Flock rejected it, City Manager Brian Maxwell said at the workshop.
Considering a deal with Flock launched Galveston into a national debate about the spread of surveillance systems that groups such as the ACLU argue could allow paying customers anywhere to track people wherever the cameras exist.
Flock officials have disputed such assertions and argue neither data nor the cameras would be accessible to anyone other than Galveston police.
The notion of adding the pole-mounted cameras, which capture such data as license plate information, vehicle descriptions and movements when linked to other cameras, raised questions about privacy for residents and sensitive information held by the city.
Galveston is one of the few cities in the county that isn’t using Flock cameras, officials said. And the county has an agreement with Flock that has the same language Glywasky objects to, he said.
“I don’t know if the commissioners court knows it has signed this,” Glywasky said. “The county used to have a legal department, and that legal department would never have allowed this to go forward.”
There are 60,000 such cameras across the country, and many cities use Flock, Councilman Mike Bouvier said, saying officers have told him how valuable the cameras and data-sharing could be for the city.
But Councilman David Collins wasn’t convinced the city needs to share data with the company.
“Just because my friends jump off the boat doesn’t mean I want to follow after them,” Collins said.
