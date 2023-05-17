GALVESTON
The city council Wednesday deferred voting on a measure that proponents say would allow repair of storm-damaged buildings, while others worried it would encourage development too near the beach.
The proposal would allow commercial and residential developers to use steel reinforced concrete within 200 feet of the line of vegetation, something currently barred by ordinance.
The city’s coastal resource division brought the proposed policy change to the city council for consideration in a special meeting Wednesday morning.
City council deferred the item to its May 25 workshop and meeting, when officials will have more time to discuss the matter.
One of the major inspirations for allowing reinforced concrete is to help owners of beachside buildings repair foundations damaged by storms, Kyle Clark, coastal resource manager, said.
The city and land office’s stance against reinforced concrete was rooted in past experiences having to remove giant, monolithic chunks of concrete from the beach after a devastating storm, Tim Tietjens, executive director of development services, said.
“It’s basically intended to be a means to more adequately perform cleanup after a storm,” Tietjens said.
The goal of the city staff-supported proposal is to permit developers to build stronger structures less likely to collapse during a storm, Tietjens said.
Riviera Condos buildings one and two, 11949 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, and West Beach Grand Condos, 11945 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, faced an onslaught of foundation-damaging storms in 2020 with Hurricane Laura, Tropical Storm Beta and Hurricane Delta all sweeping through within a month and a half. The structures were damaged during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Clark said.
“The city has been working with the GLO on trying to get these structures repaired, but since it’s in a certain area, they are very limited,” Clark said.
Nobody wants to see a repeat of what happened in Miami, Councilwoman Marie Robb said, referring to a condominium collapse in 2021.
“This keeps me up at night when we have any kind of weather event,” Robb said.
Under the existing rules, repair work can’t be done because reinforced concrete is prohibited within 200 feet from the line of vegetation, Clark said. City staff is recommending an exemption to the ordinance, which would allow for repair work on current structures, as well as the development of new ones, Clark said.
The condo owners have exhausted all other options to repair their structures, leaving an ordinance change as the only recourse, Clark said.
Council members David Collins and John Listowski took no issue with an ordinance that would allow present structures to be repaired with reinforced concrete. They did, however, worry the language change was too broad. Collins worried it would encourage construction too close to the beach.
The proposed change comes after a May 9 update to the Texas General Land Office’s administrative code reflecting the state agency’s support of the use of reinforced concrete within 200 feet of the line of vegetation — specifically for the purpose of providing ADA access ramps, Clark said.
City staff seeks to broaden that definition to allow repairs of the West End condominium buildings, as well as permit new development, Clark said.
“This leaves a lot to imagine here,” Listowski said about the agenda item. “I’m in favor of using reinforced concrete under some of these buildings, but I think there needs to be a little bit more in-depth policy here.
“I can totally understand a developer wanting to protect a 10-story high rise that’s got reinforced concrete on each floor and them wanting to do more on the ground floor to protect that asset. But, again, this opens the door for multifamily, which might only be a 5,000 square-foot building with a concrete slab underneath.”
Mayor Craig Brown had quite a few concerns about the item, he said Wednesday. He worried there weren’t specific criteria listed for those seeking the proposed exemption.
Council agreed to defer the item to its May 25 workshop and to vote on it later that day at its regular meeting.
