GALVESTON
Commercial and residential developers might soon be allowed to use steel-reinforced concrete hundreds of feet from the Gulf under a rule change on the city council agenda for a Wednesday special meeting.
“It’s both for new construction and repairs,” Kyle Clark, Galveston’s coastal resources manager, said. “With the storms we’ve had, the line of vegetation is moving.”
The council is set to deliberate an amendment to the city’s beach access dune protection and beachfront construction ordinances, one that would — by exemption — allow the use of reinforced concrete for proposed multiple-family and commercial structures, according to the agenda.
“With the inability to utilize reinforced concrete within 200 feet of the line of vegetation, multiple-family habitable structures and commercial facilities are not able to utilize this area for construction,” according to the agenda.
Such construction is stymied because the city’s dune protection and beach access plan allow only 4-foot-by-4-foot sections of unreinforced fibercrete within 200 feet of the line of vegetation, according to city staff.
Fibercrete is reenforced with synthetic fibers rather than steel rods.
One of the major inspirations for this potential change in legal language is to help owners of buildings on eroding beaches repair their foundations, Clark said.
Riviera Condos buildings one and two, 11949 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, and West Beach Grand Condos, 11945 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, faced an onslaught of foundation-damaging storms in 2020 with Hurricane Laura, Tropical Storm Beta and Hurricane Delta all sweeping through within a month and a half.
The structures were damaged previously in Hurricane Harvey, which struck in 2017, Clark said.
Repair work can’t be done because concrete reinforced with steel is banned within 200 feet of the line of vegetation, Clark said.
That’s why city staff recommends an exemption to the ordinance, which would allow for repair work on structures, as well as the development of new ones, Clark said.
During storms, the line of vegetation might move, which could prohibit installation of concrete for maintenance on multiple-family habitable structures and commercial facilities that might then fall within the 200 feet, according to city staff.
The ordinance allows for the use of reinforced concrete only landward of 200 feet from the line of vegetation. If approved by council Wednesday, the ordinance will become effective and forwarded to the General Land Office to update the city’s dune protection and beach access plan.
The changes can’t be implemented unless the land office approves them, according to the agenda.
There have been no public meetings on this topic, according to the agenda. The council was set to discuss the item at its last workshop, but ran out of time, Clark said.
City staff recommended approving the ordinance.
