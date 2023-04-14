GALVESTON
Stewart Beach Pavilion, long an albatross for city and tourism leaders and a source of debate for years, could be demolished this fall.
The pavilion once was the focal point of what residents say is the island’s most iconic beach park. Now it’s considered an eyesore and a safety hazard officials want to raze.
“I would have taken it down two years ago,” Councilman John Listowski, who represents District 5, said of the pavilion, 201 Seawall Blvd.
“We need to start bringing things like that to council to vote on — it’s that easy,” Listowski said. “This is what we’re here to do; let’s get stuff done. I’ve been here for five years talking about Stewart Beach.”
At a special meeting Friday, council members discussed development of Stewart Beach Park, which has been the topic of city conversations since at least 2014 when city officials commissioned one of several master plans dedicated to renovating amenities at the park.
Officials are working to put the demolition vote on the council’s April 27 meeting agenda.
“Personally, I think it’s an eyesore, and it’s going to cost a lot more to restore than building back,” Mayor Craig Brown said.
NOT THAT SIMPLE
It’s not simply a yes or no question, City Manager Brian Maxwell said when asked whether the city council could vote to demolish the building.
“Any concrete structure is salvageable,” Maxwell said. “I think the issue at Stewart Beach Pavilion is not necessarily structural. I think the issue is that it’s failing the functions of its intended and needed purposes.
“If it’s not functioning for its intended purposes, regardless of the condition of the pavilion, then we need to go ahead in a different direction.”
While city staff would work to demolish the building if council votes that way, which it has the power to do, accommodations would first have to be made for the building’s current residents: the Beach Patrol, which provides lifeguard services on the island’s teeming beaches.
“Do you think we should tell Chief Peter Davis and work with him? I would,” Maxwell said. “You can’t just say, ‘Tear down the pavilion.’”
In that case, the council needs the items in front of them to make those things happen, Listowski said.
The chief solution considered during the meeting was moving the Beach Patrol headquarters to the landward side of Seawall Boulevard.
The headquarters could be housed in a new multi-use facility shared by other island entities. The city’s fire department and the University of Texas Medical Branch are looking to expand in that area, which could lead to a shared facility for the three essential services, Maxwell said.
The Beach Patrol is ready to provide information and make presentations to any group so an informed decision can be made, Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said Friday.
“We are also more than happy to provide tours of our current facility and our operations so that decision-makers can better understand our needs and challenges,” Davis said. “If, after fact gathering, the consensus is that we are to share a facility with our partners in the fire department with a smaller facility for junior lifeguards and daily lifeguard use on the beach template, we are more than happy to work together to ensure the facility is designed to safely house the teens and young adults that protect Galveston’s beaches.
“We’re all on the same team, and Beach Patrol is looking forward to being part of the dialogue about how best to serve the beach-going public.”
PAVING OVER THE PAVILION
The pavilion, which typically is surrounded by a moat of rainwater and covered with rusted metal, was built in 1984 with a life-expectancy of 30 years. The building is nearly a decade older than its life-expectancy, Davis has said.
Spending millions to renovate the building might only buy it another decade or so of use, but that’s just kicking the can down the road, Davis has said.
Efforts to address the aging building’s condition go back at least a decade. The building had aging infrastructure that resulted in increased maintenance costs of about $200,000 a year, according to a 2014 report.
The Park Board of Trustees, which manages the park and the Beach Patrol, held several meetings in 2017 with residents and stakeholders at the pavilion to define the desired amenities. An amphitheater, playground, concessions, restrooms and showers, a venue for events, space for the Beach Patrol and park administration, a rooftop restaurant and terrace, shaded seating and a covered market space were on the list.
“Can it be saved? Yes,” Councilman David Collins, who represents District 3, said. “But is that what we want to do?”
The structure is in harm’s way, so the next storm might take it down if the city doesn’t, Collins said.
“It’s unsightly; it has a moat around it most days,” Collins said. “I would very much like to move forward with tearing down the building.”
The mayor and all six council members agreed Friday.
