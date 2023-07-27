GALVESTON
A $100 million high-rise condominium development moved a step closer toward reality Thursday after the city council voted unanimously to extend the deadline to acquire necessary building permits.
The development, Tiara on the Beach, 10525 San Luis Pass Road, could become the first high-rise condos built on the island since Hurricane Ike in 2008. The 63-unit, 10-story development was scheduled to be complete in 2025, but developers pushed back the date to possibly 2027 after delays in acquiring building permits. The decision comes as Galveston officials grapple with ways to increase city revenue, like property taxes, as public safety costs continue to consume the majority of the budget.
The development advanced May 25 when the city council voted on an ordinance to allow the use of reinforced concrete within 200 feet of the line of vegetation, within which about 30 percent of the construction site sits. The Texas General Land Office, however, will have the final say on the matter.
“We are nearly complete on our permit application documents; we’ve climbed many hurdles and we’re nearly there,” Steven Biegel, project architect, said.
Opponents of the project have argued granting an exemption to the use of reinforced concrete could have numerous bad consequences, including undermining island property owners’ ability to get insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program.
City Attorney Don Glywasky on Thursday said the council’s actions would have no effect on Galveston’s participation in that program.
Satya, a Houston-based commercial real estate consulting firm, projected the development to be the most luxurious yet on the island’s beachfront, reflected in prices starting at $1 million a unit.
But on June 20, developers hit a roadblock at a planning commission meeting during which members voted 4-2 to deny the extension; it was the second time the commission rejected the project. Commissioners Jeffrey Hill, Rejone Edwards, Stan Humphrey and Mary Jan Latz voted against the measure. Commissioners Rusty Walla and Steven Peña voted in favor.
City staff members recommended approving the extension with numerous conditions, according to its report to the council.
Those conditions include increasing the number of habitable floors from eight to nine, improving the public open space and providing a green roof system, which typically consists of a waterproofing layer, soil and plants. Green roof systems help keep buildings cool and help reduce a city’s carbon footprint, according to the General Services Administration.
Developers have until the end of 2024 to obtain building permits from the city and land office, according to city staff. Construction should begin no later than the end of 2027, according to city staff.
Developers had to wait for a beach construction project to end at Sunny Beach before they could move forward with permits, which are more than 50 percent complete, Biegel said.
The developer has spent about $3 million on architecture and engineering for what is a $100 million project, he said.
