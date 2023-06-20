GALVESTON
In a move the city council argues would stop business operators from working the crowd and streamline its meetings, officials Thursday will consider killing a long tradition of allowing public comment about topics not listed on agendas.
Critics, however, argue banning comment on general topics would be an erosion of communication between the city and its residents.
Various city councils have discussed the change during the past decade, Mayor Craig Brown said. Voting to remove the public comment section on non-agenda items could help move meetings along more swiftly and prevent self-promotion by business operators peddling their wares, which has bogged down meetings, Brown said.
A handful of meetings over the past five months have cracked the three-hour mark, with most meetings lasting between 90 minutes and two and a half hours.
People still will be able to comment on agenda items at meetings. But Jackie Cole, former councilwoman and prolific public commenter, argues the move would strip residents of their only avenue to air grievances.
The deliberation comes about two weeks after officials elected not to read aloud about 80 letters — that were about an agenda item.
“You can write to the city council, but the rest of the community wouldn’t know what complaint was made unless they filed a public information request and sorted through the files,” Cole said.
“They now view the community as the pesky public, who they don’t have time for,” she said.
It’s essential that residents be allowed to take their issues to the council and the public, Cole said.
Residents, however, often go to city council with complaints the city can’t address verbally or practically, Brown said.
City council members are barred from discussing items not listed on an agenda and the complaints often are about problems the city can’t and shouldn’t try to solve, officials said.
And a growing number of people are using the 3-minute comment slots to pitch their businesses on the city’s TV network, officials said.
“It appears to staff and members of city council that the ability to address city council on non-agenda items has been misused for self-promotion of business interests and other non-municipal related topics which detract time and attention away from other topics needing the attention of city council,” according to the agenda.
“We do have citizens who come to council and their interests are different than what we’re talking about or sometimes it doesn’t have to do with city government,” Brown said.
While residents would no longer be allowed to comment on off-agenda items, council members will still be available to address issues via calls and emails, Brown said.
That’s how most resident-raised problems are solved, City Councilman David Collins said. The issue pipeline from residents to their city council member is well established, he said.
“Most things are handled administratively, and one thing that was handled with an ordinance was the golf cart issue,” Collins said.
Collins was referring to a series of car-on-golf-cart crashes that killed several people last year. The city council subsequently voted to bar golf carts from portions of Seawall Boulevard.
“People had enough complaints and there were enough issues to set some rules,” Collins said. “That kind of thing happens all the time. It doesn’t come from random people coming to council complaining about something.”
And there’s almost nothing the council can immediately do to remedy problems that aren’t listed on an agenda for action, Collins said.
“It has become an avenue just for complaint, and it’s a real time constraint,” Collins said.
“If people want something changed, there are plenty of ways to get it done.”
Contacting a city council member, the city secretary or city manager’s office is the most efficient way to solve an issue, Collins said.
Still, some critics see something un-American in the proposal.
“Just on its face, it sounds like a freedom of speech issue, almost Communist,” Jeff Seinsheimer, another frequent commenter and chairman of the local Surfrider Foundation, said.
“Citizens consider that the city’s suggestion box, right?” Seinsheimer said.
(1) comment
This is quite telling.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.