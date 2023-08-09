GALVESTON
City officials are planning ways to use sand-filled tubes to encourage dune growth and fortify West End beaches against storm surge and erosion.
The use of geotextile tubes, which are long bags made of a permeable fabric that hold sand, is highly regulated by the Texas General Land Office, which gives approval for what it considers to be hard structures on the beach. The tubes often are referred to as sand socks.
Galveston officials in a July 27 meeting learned the land office is amenable to the use of geotextile tubes, which the city hopes to implement throughout the West End in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ $34 billion Coastal Texas Project, known locally as the Ike Dike.
“Until this point, they wanted to use natural dunes,” Mayor Craig Brown said Wednesday.
“The land office doesn’t look favorably on building hard structures on the beach, and we wanted to clarify that these aren’t hard structures,” Brown said. “And the land office admits Geotubes have a place and there are guidelines for that.”
The land office recently approved the use of geotextile tubes in front of Riviera Condos, 11949 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, which could be installed soon, David Green, deputy director of coastal resources for the city, said at the July meeting.
Geotextile tubes are considered structures on the beach and the land office in the past has had issues with them breaking down and being difficult to clean up, Green said.
Officials must consider how much sand is placed on top of and in front of the sand socks — because not placing enough could increase erosion in the area, Green said.
The land office has a preference for natural dune systems, but there are many scenarios in which it approves the use of geotextile tubes, Green said.
Individual homeowners’ associations could end up footing the bill to fill the so-called sand socks, and the city could pay for a portion of the cost to fill them in with sand, according to the land office.
The city has a few examples of where geotextile tubes have been placed on beaches to great success, Councilman David Collins said.
The site of the city’s greatest need actually is quite close to its greatest success story, which is the dune system in front of Beachside Village, 3711 Grand Ave., Collins said.
Beachside Village developers installed geotextile tubes in front of the development about 20 years ago. And the dune system that grew from it has protected the first phase of the residential development through a series of hurricanes in 2020, Austin Reinhart, general contractor and developer, said.
“We would love to extend as far east as we can,” Reinhart said. “Because it acts as a natural dune, it tends not to cause unnatural erosion like some man-made things can do.”
Beachside Village is in its 20th year and it hasn’t lost a foot of beachfront area largely thanks to the geotextile tubes, Reinhart said.
The Beachside Village geotextile tubes cost somewhere in the mid-six-figure range, Reinhart said. The city could end up paying anywhere between $150 to $300 per linear inch of geotextile tubes, Councilwoman Marie Robb, who represents the West End, said.
“But that’s a lot less expensive than replacing infrastructure,” Robb said Wednesday. “That’s the whole point.”
