GALVESTON
Students and educators gathered on an overcast Tuesday afternoon for the topping-off ceremony of Galveston College’s new Health Sciences Education Center.
Members of Galveston Colleges board of regents and health science faculty signed the final structural beam before it was lifted off to be placed on the highest part of the structure, marking a milestone for the school’s newest building.
In building construction, topping out, or topping off, is a builders’ rite traditionally held when the last beam is placed atop a structure during its construction.
The new $30 million health sciences building will provide additional and improved technology that will better prepare students for a career in the rapidly growing health care sector and will house the college’s Nursing and Allied Health programs, in which students will train to become highly skilled health care workers, according to Galveston College.
The new building is at the corner of 39th Street and Avenue R, and is the first instructional building the college has constructed since the 1990s.
The demand for health care professionals is consistently growing, Galveston College President W. Myles Shelton said.
“The need for the new building has been established for a number of years,” he said. “When we look at our health programs and the demand for those professions, we were locked in and we couldn’t grow our programs to meet the demand.”
The new building will provide space and hands-on laboratories that were necessary for the expansion of the college’s health programs, as well as its enrollment, Shelton said.
“We expect to grow the program, and we expect enrollment to increase with it as well,” he said.
But the increase in enrollment brought to the school after the construction of the new health building is something that likely won’t be noticeable until 2024 or 2025.
“Our enrollment is limited by our facilities,” Shelton said.
Galveston College expects to finish construction of the health sciences center in the fall.
The 64,000-square-foot building is contracted and managed by Houston-based Satterfield & Pontikes Construction.
“This building is absolutely something that the college needs,” Mick Doherty, project manager with the construction company said.
The building is designed by PBK Architects, and will align with the aesthetics of the campus and community, according to the college.
The new health sciences building will feature nursing simulation labs, radiography rooms, an X-ray machine, surgical technology labs and emergency medical services labs.
The new three-story building also will contain additional classrooms, lecture halls, student study spaces and offices.
The college announced Aug. 16 it had received a $5 million grant from the Moody Foundation to support the new health center.
Galveston Colleges health care programs include Nursing, Computerized Tomography, Emergency Medical Services, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Nuclear Medicine Technology, Radiation Therapy, Radiography, Surgical Technology, Diagnostic Medical Sonography and Healthcare Management.
“Once you get beyond the need for more space for the health programs, it’s about having the right kind of space,” Shelton said. “It’s about being able to design health care spaces for the future and for the growing enrollment of the college.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.