GALVESTON
Galveston College has expanded its longtime Universal Access scholarship program by paying tuition and fees for qualifying students pursuing four-year bachelor’s degrees, and by broadening the eligibility requirements.
The program, founded in 2001, has long paid tuition and fees for graduates of Galveston high schools, for students with GEDs and graduates of homeschool programs pursuing two-year degrees provided they reside in Galveston.
The college in May expanded the program to include its four-year degree plans — nursing and health care management — and opened it to students who’ve earned GEDs, completed home-schooling programs or attended a high school in the college’s taxing district 12 months before graduating, even if they now live off the island.
“We are set up to assure that every eligible high school graduate in the Galveston College taxing district is able to attend college,” Kelly Kennedy, Galveston College Foundation director, said.
The program, funded by community donations, area foundations and businesses, has supported more than 2,000 students since its start in 2001. The foundation approved 236 scholarships during the most recent academic year, she said.
Many of those students were not eligible for state or federal aid funding, often because their income exceeded the eligibility cap, according to the college.
“We are looking at about 80 percent or so first-generation college students using the program,” Kennedy said.
Until May 24, students were eligible to received 60 credit hours entirely covered by Universal Access funding. Now the college’s bachelor’s degrees are under the program umbrella, and students can receive 120 credit hours covered in full.
“There is more funding that is available for students who want to stay here to get a bachelor’s degree instead of transfer out,” Kennedy said.
Galveston College, like others, is working to increase enrollment to pre-COVID levels, Kennedy said.
“We really want to see that number increase, which is one reason we are broadening the criteria for the program,” she said.
The number of new applications for financial aid through Free Application for Federal Student Aid fell by nearly half compared to 2019 levels in the first weeks of the pandemic, fueled by a precipitous decline among students at low-income schools, according to a 2020 Associated Press analysis.
At Galveston College, enrollment in 2019 was 2,306 students. In 2020, it was 2,060 students. In 2021, it fell to 2,008 students.
In the fall 2022 semester, there were 2,029 students, according to statistics from Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
“We have the resources to fund more students,” Kennedy said. “Obviously, during the pandemic there were students who decided to wait between high school and potentially college.”
In addition to the college’s newest efforts to get more students free college classes, the timeframe of having to apply for Universal Access has been temporarily waived, Keith McFatridge, the college’s foundation board chair said.
Galveston College in the summertime is busy, but quieter than usual. A handful of students shuffle from classroom to classroom and nursing program scholars spend hours a day training in lengthy lab classes. Raelynn Parfait, a Galveston College student in the nursing program, hasn’t had to pay a cent toward tuition for her nursing degree.
“I am very appreciative of it,” Parfait said.
Parfait also received a scholarship from The Moody Foundation upon graduating from Ball High School, so she receives about $2,000 a semester toward her degree.
“I knew college would definitely be difficult especially going into the nursing program,” Parfait said. “I knew I was going to have to put in the time and study because in high school, I wasn’t really a study person.”
Parfait is set to graduate in May 2024 and has plans for either attending University of Texas Medical Branch, or Galveston College’s four-year bachelor’s program.
