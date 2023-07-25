Tiara on the Beach, 10525 San Luis Pass Road, could become the first high-rise condominium constructed in the past 15 years. The 63-unit, 10-story development was scheduled to be complete in 2025, but developers pushed back the date to possibly 2027; the proposed project’s timeline was in peril because Galveston’s ordinance barred the use of reinforced concrete within 200 feet of the line of vegetation, within which about 30 percent of the construction site sits.
Houston-based Satya, a Houston-based commercial real estate consulting firm, projected the development to be the most luxurious yet on the island’s beachfront, reflected in prices starting at $1 million a unit.
But on June 20, developers hit a roadblock at a planning commission meeting during which members voted 4-2 to deny the extension. Commissioners Jeffrey Hill, Rejone Edwards, Stan Humphrey and Mary Jan Latz voted against the measure. Commissioners Rusty Walla and Steven Peña voted in favor.
City staff members recommended approving the extension with numerous conditions, according to its report to the council.
City council in May approved a motion that would allow for the use of reinforced concrete in the foundations of structures built within 200 feet of the line of vegetation.
The vote created an exemption that applies solely to the Tiara project and any repairs it might need, which is a reduction of the initial motion that covered the entire island, according to city staff.
