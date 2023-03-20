GALVESTON
The city council Thursday will consider a resolution to designate an organization to lead an initiative for a Juneteenth museum on the island.
The city could designate the Galveston United Juneteenth Alliance, operating under the Old Central Cultural Center Inc., as the lead organization for the purposes of organizing, implementing and producing all associated activities toward the annual celebration of Juneteenth, according to the agenda item.
That would make the alliance the lead organization to evaluate and develop a process for the development of a Juneteenth museum in Galveston, directing the city manager to designate a staff member to be the liaison between the group and the city, making various findings and provisions related to this subject, according to the agenda.
“The purpose of that is for the city to become an active participant and facilitator of Juneteenth events here on the island,” Mayor Craig Brown said.
Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021, started with the freed slaves of Galveston. Although the Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in the South in 1863, it could not be enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War in 1865.
“This resolution formalizes the city’s support of the Juneteenth Alliance,” he said. “This is also the entity that will pursue and help develop a national Juneteenth museum. To support that idea, we will have a presentation from Sharon Lewis to let the council know what’s being planned,” he said.
Councilwoman Lewis couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.
This will be the official group the city will work with and through to help fund Juneteenth events, Brown said.
The resolution could lead to the city funding a grant for Juneteenth event planners to access, which could work in tandem with the Park Board of Trustees’ recently made money pool for the same purpose, Brown said.
