The city council is set Thursday to consider reducing the property tax rate from .4445 cents per every $100 of taxable value to .4088 cents. But officials still expect property owners to pay more next year because of rising appraisals.
Galveston has about $10.6 billion worth of certified, taxable property value, with about half a billion still being protested, according to the city. The city expects to earn about $46.4 million in property tax revenue next year, according to city staff.
That money is distributed among the general fund, debt-service fund and the Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave.
City council is set to open budget discussions at a special meeting Thursday. A public hearing will be held Sept. 14, with a final vote taking place that night, according to the city.
Even though the tax rate is dropping, homeowners are expected to pay more in property taxes after appraisals rose again this year.
A homeowner with a homestead exemption — which lowers a home’s taxable value and is reserved for a person’s primary residence — worth $200,000 is expected to pay about $32 more in taxes next year, according to the city.
An owner of a $300,000 home can expect a $13 rise; a $400,000 home will see a $17 rise; a $500,000 home will see a $21 rise; and a $600,000 home will see a $25 rise, according to the city.
“The conclusion that can be reached is that homesteaded owners in Galveston will only see a minimal increase in their ad valorem taxes this year,” according to the agenda package.
Join us on a captivating journey through time as we explore Galveston's fascinating evolution from a prominent port city to a bustling beach resort destination. Discover how early bathhouses paved the way for a thriving tourism economy and shaped iconic landmarks like the Balinese Room and P…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.