The city council will discuss questions revolving around hotel occupancy tax spending at a workshop 9 a.m. Thursday amid an increasingly contentious relationship between the city and Park Board of Trustees.
City officials are looking to answer questions about hotel occupancy tax relating to how those funds might be used by city council or the park board. The item could appear for vote in an April city council meeting after discussions Thursday at City Hall, 823 25th St.
City council members voted in December 2022 to take $14 million from the park board’s account to “comply with state law,” Mayor Craig Brown has said. That action caused a coffer quarrel to begin between the island entities, with the park board seeking an Attorney General opinion on whether the city has overstepped its authority.
City ordinance and state law mandates that hotel occupancy tax funds be held in city accounts, argues Brown and other city officials.
Presently, officials are restricted in their use of hotel occupancy tax funds. City council seeks to answer exactly what it can spend that money on, David Collins, city councilman, said.
A question central to the discussion is what can be done with money generated by spending hotel occupancy tax funds, and does that money belong to the city or the park board?
