The city council and Park Board of Trustees have set a joint meeting for Monday morning after months of discourse and debate over how to manage hotel occupancy tax.
It’s the first joint meeting between the two entities since November 2022 and since the city council began seeking more oversight of how the park board spends hotel occupancy tax, the 15 percent fee assessed on all hotel and rental stays on the island. The entities are set to discuss the status of an agreement that defines their financial relationship and still is in the works.
That previous meeting was held to achieve cohesion provide clarity about their relationship. It descended into acrimony, however, and set the stage for months of conflict that seemed to wash away in the weeks leading up to the replacement of five park board trustees, which the city council chooses.
The meeting, set for 9 a.m. Monday at City Hall, 823 25th St., will cover topics of mutual interest, according to the agenda.
Councilman Mike Bouvier is set to give an update on the demolition of the Stewart Beach Pavilion, 201 Seawall Blvd., the purchase of temporary trailers to house the Beach Patrol and the transferring of hotel occupancy tax to the city, among other topics.
The city council and the park board, which oversees some aspects of island tourism, is set to discuss policies governing the operation of the 24-hour short-term rental call center, which opened to positive reviews from rental owners and negative ones from some neighbors of rentals.
Discover the Galveston seawall, an engineering marvel protecting the city from storms and hurricanes. Learn how this iconic barrier, completed in 1963, stands 17 feet high and 16 feet wide at the base, with 40,000 pounds of concrete per inch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.