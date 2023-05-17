GALVESTON
City council members Wednesday deferred an item that would remove a restricted-use designation, and eventually bar cars from the beach at an East End access point.
The motion passed 5-2, with Mayor Craig Brown joining council members Sharon Lewis, David Finklea, Mike Bouvier and John Listowski in voting to defer at the special meeting Wednesday morning.
Councilman David Collins, whose District 2 encompasses Access Point 1C, 228 E Beach Drive, voted with Councilwoman Marie Robb against deferring the matter to council’s May 25 workshop and subsequent meeting.
Beachgoers have flouted the rules of the restricted-use area over the past several years, trampling dunes and partying loudly into the night, Collins said.
Collins voted against the deferral because the city council didn’t need to discuss it further, he said. The issues have been well-documented and discussed, Collins said. The problem became so abrasive to residents in the area that one homeowner installed a chain to keep drivers from the beach. Police had to intervene before the man removed his hindrance to public beach access.
The proposal would remove the area’s restricted-use determination, which allowed for year-round access to the beach for anglers, disabled people and boaters with non-motorized watercraft, according to the staff report. The item, which would be sent to the Texas General Land Office for approval if city council approves it May 25, further calls for banning vehicular access to the waterfront, Kyle Clark, coastal resource manager, said.
“The request is to remove the restricted-use area from 1C and Stewart Beach, and then move forward with vehicle restrictions,” Clark said.
“The restricted-use area is not something that is codified in the Texas Natural Resources Code,” Clark said.
The rule came about through a suggestion Jerry Patterson, former Land Commissioner, made in 2004 as an alternative to having seasonal closure to that section of the beach, he said.
No other municipality in Texas has this type of requirement that restricts the beach’s uses to anglers, disabled persons or people wanting to launch non-motorized watercraft, Clark said.
Galveston has been able to restrict vehicle access to some beach areas by providing specified off-beach parking every half-mile.
In anticipation of this need, the Park Board of Trustees added matting for wheelchairs to mobile amenities at the center of Stewart Beach, 201 Seawall Blvd., which is immediately west of the access point, Collins said.
Council members Mike Bouvier and David Finklea supported the deferral because they felt the agenda package lacked necessary information to guide their decision.
Bouvier wondered why staff hadn’t provided a map of the access point for city council to review. Tim Tietjens, executive director of development services, apologized to council Wednesday for the lack of information provided in a pair of agenda items, including the beach access discussion.
“We have an incomplete package without graphics or other information about how to mitigate this or what the benefit of this is to the city,” Finklea said. “And we’re workshopping this now.”
Collins also worried the council was workshopping the agenda item outside of a scheduled workshop session. Collins, however, didn’t think the matter needed more discussion.
“We have talked about this forever,” Collins said. “This is just like Sunny Beach. This is an uncontrolled access point. And we can call it what we like, but we’ve seen pictures of semis parked out there. People drive their RVs out there for the night.”
Area residents have complained to the marshals and police, but the city doesn’t patrol there, Collins said.
“We know what we need to do on this, we’ve had this conversation many times,” Collins said. “It’s become a free drive-on area of the beach, which it was never intended to be, and there’s no way to police it. We can’t station someone down there 24/7.”
Robb, whose District 6 covers Sunny Beach, 2704 8 Mile Road, agreed.
“This has been on the table for years,” Robb said. “I also agree with what Councilman Bouvier said. Both packets were lacking information that was needed today.”
