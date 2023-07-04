Galveston city hall renovations

Luis Barrera leaves Galveston City Hall to mail a letter Nov. 28, 2018, Nov. 28, 2018. City officials have started designing for future renovations to city hall.

 KELSEY WALLING/The Daily News file photo

GALVESTON

City council might spend about $6 million on top-to-bottom, interior renovation of historic city hall after approving the endeavor that stalled more than four years ago.

Robert Dagnon

I really am curious, is there anyone working for our city government or on our city council that says “NO” - anyone that says let’s have smaller government - let’s find ways to spend less? We have all types of capital improvement projects - all over the Island that would benefit taxpayers/citizens more than some bloated office space for municipal government employees that we also pay. When is enough - enough, of this drunken spending of OPM (Other People’s Money)?

