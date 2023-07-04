GALVESTON
City council might spend about $6 million on top-to-bottom, interior renovation of historic city hall after approving the endeavor that stalled more than four years ago.
Officials June 22 approved the first $1.5 million to renovate the fourth floor of the building, 823 25th St. Administrators hope to renovate one floor at a time, and the cost of each could fluctuate higher or lower than this project, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
On the presently unoccupied fourth floor, the biggest issues were the non-compliant restrooms — because there weren’t men’s and women’s restrooms — in addition to the HVAC system and lights, Maxwell said. City staff projects the fourth-floor project to be complete in 190 days, which is Jan. 10, 2024. The city has contracted Sovereign Builders Inc.
“The layout was original to the building, so reconfiguring with more modern work flows will be a plus,” Maxwell said. “And the needs of that space have changed, as well. It was previously building and planning and now will be primarily IT and facilities.”
The third floor should be the cheapest, with the first and second proving more difficult to design, Maxwell said.
Councilwoman Marie Robb found the fourth-floor price tag high, but voted in favor of spending $1.5 million to begin floor-wide renovations.
Staff will pay the bill with money from the infrastructure and debt service fund, which can be used on any capital improvement project of more than $100,000, Maxwell said.
The project could rise to more than $6 million, officials said. That’s as much as the city’s entire infrastructure budget for 2023, according to staff projections.
“We attempted to do this remodeling in the past with hotel occupancy tax, but we met with some opposition from the park board and others,” Maxwell said.
State law restricts the use of hotel occupancy tax revenue, a 15 percent tax imposed on people who stay at hotels and short-term rentals, to initiatives that promote tourism. Hotel tax revenue can be spent on historic preservation efforts that might attract tourists, however.
The city in 2019 had to halt plans to renovate after a district court ordered the city to pay a Hurricane Ike housing contractor CDM Smith about $13.5 million for failing to pay the company before firing it from a recovery project.
The renovations, which are back on track, could lead to council chambers, the workshop chamber and other public areas moving to the first floor, Maxwell said.
“Right now, we have a real problem if that elevator breaks and we’re having a public meeting,” Maxwell said. “And it happens.”
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
I really am curious, is there anyone working for our city government or on our city council that says “NO” - anyone that says let’s have smaller government - let’s find ways to spend less? We have all types of capital improvement projects - all over the Island that would benefit taxpayers/citizens more than some bloated office space for municipal government employees that we also pay. When is enough - enough, of this drunken spending of OPM (Other People’s Money)?
