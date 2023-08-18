GALVESTON
The city’s top attorney is warning island officials not to sign an agreement police plan to propose next week that would lead to the sharing of city and personal data with a surveillance company with ties to Chinese data mining.
The city council at a Thursday workshop is set to discuss the installation and use of Flock cameras on the seawall and, at its meeting that night, whether to share city and driver data with the Atlanta-based company. The notion of adding the pole-mounted cameras, which capture such data as license plate information, vehicle descriptions and movements when linked to other cameras, raised questions about privacy for residents and sensitive information held by the city.
It was unclear Friday how many cameras the city might install on the seawall but discussion over how that data could be shared worries City Attorney Don Glywasky.
“I have my concerns about placing an entire population under surveillance,” Glywasky wrote in the warning to city officials.
City council Friday received Glywasky’s letter and recommendation. It was too early to know how the council feels about the measure, Mayor Craig Brown told The Daily News on Friday afternoon.
Under the proposed agreement, it might be necessary for a party in the agreement to provide the other with certain information considered proprietary or confidential, Glywasky wrote.
That information could include: material data; systems; procedures and other information that isn’t accessible or known to the general public; as well as information on hardware; software; business plans or opportunities; business strategies; finances; employees; and third-party proprietary information, according to the agreement.
“This is simply unthinkable,” Glywasky wrote.
CONFLICTING COMMENTSThe proposed agreement also potentially contradicts police promises of privacy as the department, in a separate initiative, seeks information about private surveillance cameras, Glywasky wrote.
The police department Wednesday released a statement asking residents with front-door Ring cameras to register and share their footage with the police to help with investigations. In its release, the department said it would “never” share this information outside the city.
The Flock agreement would contradict that promise, Glywasky warns. It also would subject all the collected data to the Open Records Act, giving any person the right to access the information through a request.
FAR-EAST FEARSGlywasky sees no reason for the city to share such information, he said.
“This begs the question why they want to access our financial data, and our IT hardware and software, in the first place,” Glywasky wrote. “I have this pause because of the relation of Flock with a Chinese software company.
“I suggest this presents an unacceptable risk.”
Flock has raised millions of dollars from various investors, including Matrix Partners, which also owns China-based Jingwei Investments, Glywasky wrote. Jingwei is a provider of data mining, interactive marketing and software services.
“I am not suggesting Flock is a Chinese front company,” Glywasky wrote. “It is merely a notable coincidence.”
The American Civil Liberties Union also has raised concerns about how Flock data is stored.
TO BLOCK FLOCK?Glywasky Aug. 4 sent an edited version of the agreement to Police Chief Doug Balli, asking that he submit a version that excluded the data-sharing aspect to Flock, Glywasky wrote. On Aug. 9, Glywasky asked Balli whether those edits were submitted, but he received no response. He learned Thursday Balli forwarded the unedited proposal to the city council, Glywasky wrote.
Balli didn’t return a call for comment Friday.
The purpose of the proposed agreement with Flock is to provide the island police department with access to cloud-based data held by the company, according to a letter from Balli to city staff. Access to such information would improve the department’s investigative efficiency, Balli wrote.
WATCHING THE WEST ENDSome sections of Pirates Beach and some condominiums on the island already have signed agreements with Flock. Residents of the Pirates Property Owners Association in 2021 installed 21 license-plate-reading cameras from the company.
Residents started looking into the cameras after a rash of home, garage and vehicle break-ins over a span of about four weeks. The association spent $70,000 for a three-year contract on the camera system, which was the first installed in the county, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Flock approached the city for an agreement after installing those cameras in the West End, Glywasky wrote.
“I strongly recommend against this agreement,” Glywasky wrote.
