GALVESTON
Pedro Mireles has seen the danger in opioid drugs up close through the loss of friends and acquaintances to overdose. Because of that, he joined a growing effort to help prevent overdose deaths by distributing a life-saving medication, he said.
Mireles, 35, a Galveston native, longtime chef and food-service worker on The Strand and seawall, sees people living it up quite often, he said. Sometimes, this has led to early deaths in promising lives, something he’s all too familiar with, he said.
“The first time I encountered somebody dying from an overdose was shortly after graduating from Ball High in 2007,” Mireles said. “A graduate was using painkillers and muscle relaxers and ended up dying. I didn’t know him too well, but it was still shocking.
“Not long after, a guy from the same group, who had a full-ride baseball scholarship, died of overdose from painkillers I believe it was Oxycontin.”
Although the synthetic opioid fentanyl is driving a spike in overdose deaths now, some experts see this crisis as an extension of one which began in the mid-1990s, with Oxycontin.
Oxycontin was the most-prescribed drug in the early 2000s and earned $1 billion annually for manufacturer Purdue Pharma, which marketed it as a miracle drug of sorts, with hardly any risk of addiction, according to the American Journal of Public Health.
Purdue touted an addiction rate of less than 1 percent, but real figures were found to be between 21 percent and 29 percent, according to a study by the National Center on Drug Abuse. Many who managed to beat opioid addiction later had adverse reactions to opioids, even when not knowing they were taking one, including a close friend of Mireles.
“I had a friend I met in middle school who would give me rides to school in high school,” Mireles said. “As we grew older, we saw each other less often, but still talked when we could.
“He was addicted to Oxy, but beat his addiction. In 2017, he took Imodium, which many don’t realize actually contains opiates. He ended up dying from opioid poisoning. This one was really rough because I personally knew him and had a relationship with him.”
When the opioid crisis began to gain steam, prescriptions for Oxycontin and other similar drugs were curtailed, leaving many addicts with no other choice but to turn to illicit and cheaper drugs like heroin, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While the opioid crisis was raging, a drug the CDC says is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine began claiming lives — fentanyl. Overdose because of the drug has become the leading cause of death of those 18 to 40 years old, according to the CDC.
The crisis has been playing out across the nation and here in Galveston County, which in 2020 had the second-highest number of drug overdose deaths in the state of Texas — roughly 200 per 100,000, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Orange County, which is just east of Beaumont and has a population of just 86,155, had the highest rate at 315 deaths per 100,000 in 2020, according to the department.
On Christmas Day in Galveston, Vadim Birca, 31, a citizen of Moldova, and Dimitrije Gudovski, 34, a citizen of Serbia, died just two miles apart in the same hour, of suspected overdose from cocaine laced with fentanyl.
The deaths, and many others, led to a wave of community meetings meant to educate and arm people in the fight against overdose deaths.
They also added two names to the list of victims Mireles knew, he said.
“I did a pop-up food fundraiser for Ukraine and met the two men who died on Christmas,” Mireles said. “I am friends with a lot of their co-workers and they all party together and it really shook them.”
Mireles, who helps with hot meal distributions at St. Vincent’s House, a Galveston-based social services provider, has been working to distribute Naloxone kits, he said.
Naloxone, known by the trade name Narcan, is a nasal drug that reverses the effects of opioid overdose. Mireles has worked with a nonprofit to obtain a supply of Narcan kits, but has been able to obtain only about 10.
“We really need to destigmatize drug use and focus our efforts on harm reduction, not punishing users,” Mireles said. “We can save lives by implementing ways to help those who are experiencing overdose.
“We are all the same, and we should not separate people and label them as ‘others.’”
Mireles took part Saturday in a University of Texas Medical Branch student-led initiative to teach people how to effectively respond to overdose and administer Narcan.
“I have been looking for a program like this so I know how to respond in case somebody is in distress,” Mireles said. “Fentanyl is only going to get worse, so we should be prepared to look out for others and mobilize our community efforts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.