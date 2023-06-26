After anglers at the 61st Street Fishing Pier accidentally hooked a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle Sunday, the island’s Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research responded to rescue the critically endangered animal.
Before he can return home, “Sherlock,” as he was named by the research team, will be an island resident at the research center for the next two or three weeks until it’s fit to return to the Gulf, Chris Marshall, professor of biology at Texas A&M University at Galveston and director of the research center, said.
Veterinarians in Houston removed the hook from Sherlock’s throat after he swallowed it, Marshall said. Sherlock is recovering in Galveston and is on pain medication, Marshall said.
“What’s interesting is this is a male, adult Kemp’s ridley,” Marshall said. “This is important for me because we’re studying why they’re using this area. Our area is a developing habitat where young animals come and eat and grow.”
An adult, male Kemp’s ridley turtles here means aquatic animal makeup in the area might be more diverse than scientists thought, Marshall said.
The center’s first male Kemp’s ridley will provide insight into why and how the animals are using the region, Marshall said.
Most male sea turtles never return to land, so they’re a difficult group to study, Marshall said.
Like many turtles before him rescued by the research center, Sherlock had evidence of a shark attack on his shell. Sherlock will receive treatment for any potential infection that attack might have caused, Marshall said.
