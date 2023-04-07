GALVESTON
After public outcry, the city of Galveston will refrain in March next year from mowing down the hundreds of coreopsis that cover the Broadway Historic Cemetery District, officials said.
The annual profusion of wildflowers in the district’s seven cemeteries between 40th and 43rd streets is, for many, as much a part of spring as Easter.
Many, especially islanders with relatives interred there, find the fields of vibrant yellow blooms among the old crypts and headstones to be comforting, a sign of hope and renewal.
The district includes the Old City Cemetery; Oleander Cemetery, also known as Old Potter’s Field; Evergreen Cemetery; and New City Cemetery, commonly referred to as Yellow Fever Yard; which are city owned; and the Trinity Episcopal, Old Catholic; and Hebrew Benevolent Society cemeteries, which are privately owned.
Crews mowed the city-owned parts in March, as usual, because grass was choking the flowers, said Barbara Sanderson, executive director of Community Outreach, Parks and Recreation for the city.
March mowing always has been on the schedule for the cemeteries, Sanderson said.
Doing so drew complaints this year, however, she said.
“I was contacted by several people and they have said that the end of February is the last time that we should mow and that’s what we’ll do next year, whether the grass is thick or not,” Sanderson said.
Exactly why the March mowing caused a stir this year is unclear, but some sources speculated that the wildflowers bloomed early.
The good news is, the flowers will bloom again this month and next, and the city doesn’t plan to mow again until the wildflower seeds drop, which should be by June 15, Sanderson said.
“We love the flowers, but our job is to keep it clean, neat and safe for our visitors,” Sanderson said. “We are also cognizant of the fact that people bought their own plots and they expect it to be maintained a certain way.”
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
