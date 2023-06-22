GALVESTON
After months of frustration over a fine for what many consider gorgeous wildflowers growing over the city’s 9-inch restriction, the council Thursday deferred discussion about ordinance amendments to the island’s tree committee for debate.
Councilman David Finklea suggested the city hand the matter over to the tree committee after the council set an agenda item to extend the period during which residents can apply for a wildflower exemption. The exemption allows residents to grow wildflowers during the summer months with a few restrictions.
Finklea’s motion asked for the committee to meet with representatives from the city parks, planning and code enforcement departments to come up with a solution that wildflower enthusiasts approve.
The issue arose when marshals warned Sasha Francis to mow the lawn of her Avenue K home, which for the past several weeks has been painted by the bright-yellow petals of the coreopsis. About a dozen other native flowering plants dot the landscape and provide more depth and color.
And despite pending potential changes to the city’s wildflower ordinance that could nip the problem in the bud, the City Marshal’s Office in early June issued a pair of $381 citations to Francis and her husband over the length of wildflowers in their yard.
Marshalls found Francis’ yard in violation of city ordinance for having wildflowers growing above the 9-inch mark. The city, therefore, is also in violation of its own ordinance, Mayor Craig Brown has admitted.
City marshals called for Francis to mow her lawn by Earth Day — or face fines, she said.
Since she hasn’t compiled, marshals mailed out a pair of citations for her and her husband — another antagonizing factor, Francis said.
It’s especially infuriating knowing that the work she’s doing is much more intensive than simply mowing would be, Francis said. Native plants are a benefit to even neighboring houses since they can absorb more rainwater than foreign grasses, Francis said.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
