Wildflower fight

Sasha Francis’s front yard at 47th Street and Avenue K in Galveston is awash in yellow from coreopsis flowers. Francis has been back and forth with the city’s marshal service over the native wildflowers in her yard.

GALVESTON

After months of frustration over a fine for what many consider gorgeous wildflowers growing over the city’s 9-inch restriction, the council Thursday deferred discussion about ordinance amendments to the island’s tree committee for debate.

