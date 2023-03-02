GALVESTON
Electrical outages have long plagued businesses on the seawall, costing owners thousands of dollars in broken electronics and melted ice cream, with Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant being the most recent victim of the power struggle.
“These issues have seemed to be exacerbated over the last 10, 12 years,” Johnny Smecca, president of Galveston Restaurant Group and owner of Mario's at 628 Seawall Blvd., said.
“So, it isn’t like this is something that’s more recent," he said. "In the short run, they have been hitting me more weekly than annually as they were before. Because I have several locations on the seawall, over the years, we have had multiple locations with the same issue.”
Officials with CenterPoint, which manages the lines and poles that deliver power to the island, said they were investigating one recent outage and were committed to investments designed to strengthen the safety, resiliency and reliability of the company's electric system.
Galveston Restaurant Group operates island eateries Saltwater Grill, Little Daddy’s Gumbo Bar, Taquilo’s and Papa’s Pizza. Papa’s hasn’t had any problems in almost a year, but Mario’s issues this year began in February, Smecca said.
BOOM TOWN
A loud boom in the alley on Feb. 15 was followed by flickering lights and appliances operating at about half capacity, Smecca said.
“It shook the restaurant,” he said. “The ACs were coming on and off and making a lot of noise. It just disrupts all of the electronic components and motors. We’re like, ‘What do we do at this point?’ We’re just trying to operate and make sure everybody is safe.”
Smecca analyzed his equipment once CenterPoint Energy restored power to his restaurant Feb. 15. He found $20,000 worth of damage, he said. Smecca lost two exhaust fans, two air units, three computers, the elevator’s main switchboard, printers, thermostats, AC motors and tons of fuses, he said.
“Maybe even more, I haven’t even put it all together because I can’t look backward,” he said. “I've got to get open. I've got to try to do whatever I can.
"We are about 75 percent recovered from Feb. 15, and on Feb. 25, the same pole blew. And, this time, it arced and the telephone pole caught on fire like a matchstick.”
POLE FLAMBÉ
It was 7:30 p.m. on a Saturday night when the power pole exploded into flames 10 days after the boom, Smecca said. The assembled crowd was comparable to that of a typical Saturday night in June, Smecca said.
“The island was packed; I was packed,” he said. “I had a full house and 30 people on my waiting list. I was shut down. It completely shut me down. Those last few hours cost me $5,000. My staff lost $875 in tips in those last four hours of work. That’s a direct loss to my staff.”
The common line CenterPoint feeds is that salt accumulation causes problems in seawall power poles, Smecca said. He wonders why CenterPoint workers didn’t see the salt accumulation in their many trips to his business before the February outages.
POWER PROBE
Centerpoint representatives didn't respond to a request for an interview or comment about Feb. 15 and Feb. 25, but issued a statement via email.
“Feb. 28, CenterPoint Energy crews responded to a transformer fire at the Moody Substation in Galveston,” Alejandra Diaz, lead communications specialist, said in response to questions about power outages that predate the substation fire.
“The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but a full investigation will be conducted of the incident,” she said.
“CenterPoint Energy’s crews worked closely with local first responders to secure the area. There were no injuries, and the fire was extinguished. As of 10:30 a.m., all impacted customers’ service was restored.
“CenterPoint Energy’s top priority is to provide safe and reliable service to customers across our service territory,” Diaz said in response to inquiries about the company’s plans to invest in updating the island’s power grid.
“The company’s investments are designed to further strengthen the safety, resiliency and reliability of our electric system, as well as help reduce the impact of severe weather events on our approximately 2.7 million metered customers,” she said.
MELTING MONEY
Power outages have melted thousands of dollars in ice cream at Ben & Jerry's, 4408 Seawall Blvd., owner Danny Hart said. Those outage days seem to be a thing of the past after CenterPoint replaced equipment near the store, however, he said.
“It was happening to us very similarly to what’s happening at Mario’s,” Hart said. “They finally changed out all the equipment. Instead of changing one thing at a time, they came in and cleaned everything up at once.
“I’d lose 100 tubs at a time. It would be 15 hours until they fixed it, and I would lose all my ice cream. That’s $4,000 worth of ice cream, 300 gallons.”
ELECTRICAL BUZZ
CenterPoint put three new transformers up near the HomeTown Bank, 4424 Seawall Blvd., but bank officials’ phones still buzz with notifications of power outages at the building, which is still under construction, Scott Kusnerik, executive vice president, said.
HomeTown Bank in October closed its old branch and moved senior management and employees to its 45th and O ½ branch to build an 8,000-square-foot building at the 4424 Seawall Blvd. site.
“We had a lot of issues in the past,” he said.“I have a text alert from CenterPoint on my location up there from Monday. Prior to that, I had one on Dec. 30, a lot of problems then because I got multiple texts, then, on Dec. 29, Dec. 20, Dec. 19 and another from October.
“I’ve been at that bank for 13 years, and it happens a lot.”
HomeTown isn’t banking on the new transformers to keep them supplied with power, Kusnerik said. The bank is outfitted with a backup generator, which Kusnerik said wasn’t just because of the outages.
“The power goes out, but people still want their money,” he said. “We live on the Gulf Coast, so our people are trained to work without computers. When the power goes out, we usually lock the doors and let a few customers in at a time.”
