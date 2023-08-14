GALVESTON
Island officials last week voted to give about $1.8 million in hotel occupancy tax revenue to more than a dozen local nonprofits focused on arts and historic preservation for the next two fiscal years.
Mayor Craig Brown voted in favor along with council members Mike Bouvier, David Collins, David Finklea and Sharon Lewis. Council members John Paul Listowski and Marie Robb voted against because they wanted to see more details on how the Galveston Arts & Historical Preservation Advisory Board ranked some new applicants.
The money comes from about $30 million in hotel occupancy tax the Park Board of Trustees has collected from the 15 percent fee assessed on all Galveston hotel and rental stays. City officials said they hope the spending will enrich the island experience for tourists and residents.
The city every two years votes to give hotel occupancy funds to eligible island nonprofits, city staff said.
The preservation board scored the nonprofits applications, which were voted on by city council Thursday.
Some of the biggest beneficiaries include the Galveston Historical Foundation, a nonprofit focused on preserving the island’s history, $387,773; the Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., $309,223; The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., which houses the largest collection of Texas-themed memorabilia, $240,000; the Galveston Center for Transportation and Commerce, which operates the Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place, $225,000; and Artist Boat, which promotes awareness and preservation of coastal environments, $100,000.
Collins, Finklea, Listowski and Robb took issue with the method used to determine how much money each group should receive.
“There’s no outside review of this,” Collins said. “There’s no site visit. So, the scores by themselves I find awfully subjective.”
Ultimately, the city voted to approve funding for each nonprofit.
Five nonprofits received more than $100,000 combined in funding for the first time, even though three council members had concerns about how the preservation board scored each applicant.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
Reporter
