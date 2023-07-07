GALVESTON
In response to increased complaints, island officials are surveying the city's homeless population, perhaps with an eye toward taking those who want to leave back to where they came from, officials said.
City council members have received numerous complaints from constituents about an increase in the homeless population and have set up a task force with members of several nonprofit organizations, Mayor Craig Brown said.
“Our primary goal is to develop a survey, which started last Friday, on homeless individuals that live on the island to gain more objective information on their status, ” Brown said. “We want to start making plans on how we can address some issues.”
The list of survey questions is: how did they get here; where are they from; do they want to be here; and have they tried getting back to where they’re from, Brown said.
The city has anecdotal information the population is increasing because homeless people are being transported to the island initially either to the Galveston County Jail, 5700 Ball St., or University of Texas Medical Branch facilities, Brown said.
The theory is that homeless people leave one of those facilities and remain on the island, Brown said.
“We don’t know if that’s definitely the case,” Brown said. “But we’re working with both institutions and trying to determine what kind of information we can find with the surveys.”
Homelessness is a concern in every city and it’s important to be respectful to homeless people and provide them with resources, Brown said.
“The homeless population seems to be growing, so I believe the city is being proactive about the situation,” District 6 Councilwoman Marie Robb said. “There is no doubt the homeless population is growing and they’re moving throughout the city.”
Her constituents have lodged numerous complaints about the homeless, Robb said.
“I know we had a situation on Pirates Beach West where a homeless man was living on the beach and it turned out he had a warrant from Harris County for being a sexual molester,” Robb said.
Heath Harkins, a homeless man living in Galveston, said fear about being shipped off the island is spreading among the homeless.
Harkins has been living in Galveston for more than three years and has no plans to leave, he said.
Harkins, who is wheelchair bound with only one leg, came from Texas City to Galveston to receive care at the medical branch, he said.
He called The Daily News on Wednesday to say police had been detaining and taking homeless people off the island and were following him.
“Cops have been following me for a while now," he said. "It puts me on edge. I know some of my friends have said that they’ve been picked up and dropped off in Hitchcock or Texas City.”
Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli, however, said police are not targeting homeless people.
“The city of Galveston is not conducting any operations to bus or transport members of the homeless population off the island,” Balli said. “While we often come across people who report being brought to the island, we are not rounding homeless people up to relocate them elsewhere.”
The island is an unusual situation, Balli said. Because it's the county seat and the county jail and the courts are on the island, people are sometimes released and cannot find a way back home.
“If they request a ride and have someone that they can be safely released to, who is a friend or relative, and that person agrees to receive them, we will provide a courtesy ride,” Balli said. “This is not a practice that occurs often, but it does occur on occasion.”
The Galveston Police Department and city officials have discussed alternative solutions to assist the homeless, but the police department doesn't have any plan for a homeless return system, Balli said.
There is no active program to transport homeless people off the island nor is the city looking to create or implement a program, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
Authorities have to deal with the homeless population on a daily basis, but it's important to take care of their essential needs first, Maxwell said. Although it’s important to be compassionate, the city is taking a firm stand on not having the homeless population take residence on private property.
“We’ll see how successful we are,” Maxwell said. “I’m sure that we’re not the first to try this. We’re trying our best to balance out the request and needs of our citizens along with trying to be humane and compassionate with those who are impacted by homelessness.”
