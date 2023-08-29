The federal government Tuesday received no bids on the two plots of Gulf property that went on auction and could power up to 1.3 million homes when combined with a third Louisiana property.
The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Tuesday began auctioning off the first plots of Gulf property to be used as wind farms, awarding the plot near Lake Charles to New York-based RWE Offshore US Gulf, LLC. But none of the 16 approved-to-bid companies sent an offer for the Galveston plots, according to the department.
The first offshore wind auction in the Gulf of Mexico marks a new step around the country toward adoption of what proponents call clean energy. The winning $5.6 million bid has the potential to bring hundreds of jobs to the area while powering 435,000 homes with clean, non-polluting sources of energy, according to the National Wildlife Federation.
The federation is the largest private, nonprofit conservation education and advocacy organization.
“The first Gulf of Mexico offshore wind lease auction opens the door for an energy transformation that will mitigate and address the impacts of climate change that the region is already experiencing,” said Helen Rose Patterson, senior campaign manager for offshore wind energy at the National Wildlife Federation.
“People in the Gulf have an opportunity to be part of building an energy system that not only provides clean energy, but actively works to unravel the harms that the current energy system has inflicted on our environment and our communities,” Patterson said.
