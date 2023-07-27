The city council Thursday voted to allow the Park Board of Trustees to move forward with the $396,000 purchase of seven trailers to rehouse the Beach Patrol.
The vote comes after the city council April 27 voted to demolish the aging Stewart Beach Pavilion, 201 Seawall Blvd. Office trailers will house Beach Patrol administration, the junior lifeguard program and year-round training classes; an elevated command trailer will act as a vantage point for the communications team; and a climate-controlled trailer will provide beachside storage for things like first aid, according to plans.
The park board June 28 unanimously approved a motion to purchase the trailers — pending directive from city council because of the evolving relationship between the entities.
A moat of murky water often surrounds the pavilion the city plans to demolish in the fall. The pavilion has been the topic of city conversations since at least 2014 when city officials commissioned one of several master plans dedicated to renovating amenities at the park.
Efforts to address the aging building’s condition go back at least a decade. The building had aging infrastructure that resulted in maintenance costs ballooning to about $200,000 a year, according to a 2014 report.
Discover the Galveston seawall, an engineering marvel protecting the city from storms and hurricanes. Learn how this iconic barrier, completed in 1963, stands 17 feet high and 16 feet wide at the base, with 40,000 pounds of concrete per inch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.