The city council on last week approved a $2 million purchase of eight new trolley buses for island transit.
The newly purchased buses, which the city council approved Thursday, will fulfill two different purposes, officials said. Four of the buses will replace existing cutaway buses, which use federally funded fixed routes and four trolley buses that will replace the Seawall trolley bus routes, which are funded by hotel occupancy tax and can be used by tourists and residents. The buses will be differentiated by color schemes yet to be determined.
“As our fleet ages, we're moving toward replacing all buses with this nostalgia-type trolley bus,” said Marissa Barnett, public information officer for the city. “It is an improvement in the equipment and the nostalgic style better matches the history and appeal of Galveston and coincides with the rail trolleys and their history and style.
“This is an upgrade in equipment with newer technology, better performance and efficiencies and improved customer comfort.”
The purchase for all eight trolleys totaled $2,495,944, $1,247,972 of which was paid for with hotel occupancy revenues generated from fees assessed on people who stay in hotels and short-term rentals on the island. The remaining cost was paid for through the Island Transit capital improvement budget. Each trolley cost $311,993. The trolleys are expected to be delivered and in operation in about a year, Barnett said.
Last fall, Island Transit purchased three alternative fuel trolley buses with an awarded grant and those three are expected to be delivered in the next 90 days, Barnett said.
“With council approval, these additional eight trolleys will be purchased and we anticipate delivery next year," Barnett said."They will replace the aging buses in the fleet that are scheduled for replacement.”
The two operating trolleys take riders through seven stops through downtown Galveston and stops along Seawall, from Stewart Beach to Schlitterbahn and Moody Gardens. The trolley runs 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Rail trolleys stop running at sunset or 7 p.m. and a trolley bus covers the routes until 8 p.m. It costs just $1 to ride the trolleys.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
