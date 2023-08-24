City officials couldn’t talk about the phishing scam because litigation could be pending, City Manager Brian Maxwell said. The council immediately moved to another item.
• Officials during the workshop discussed hiring new auditors to keep an eye on hotel occupancy transfers between the city and park board of trustees.
Hotel occupancy tax is the 15 percent fee assessed on all hotel and rental stays on the island. The park board collects the tax, which was worth about $30 million last year. The city voted in December 2022 to make the park board transfer the money into city accounts.
The entities are in the process of ironing out a more permanent agreement to delineate the transfer of hotel occupancy tax to the city.
• Officials during the workshop had to defer a few items because discussions ran for nearly four hours.
Council deferred discussion items for the sale of alcohol at Dellanera RV Park, 10901 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, as well as a few short-term rental topics. Those discussions are set to take place in September.
• Officials amended Galveston’s taxi ordinance to remove the age restriction on vehicles in operation.
The city formerly barred taxis more than 6 years old.
• Officials during the meeting signed a collective bargaining agreement with the city’s police, approving a pay-raise schedule to stay competitive with other departments in the county.
The agreement will provide a market wage increase in the first and third years, with a 2 percent increase in years two and four, according to the agreement. Galveston police officers’ starting pay is about $61,000, up from about $53,000 in 2020, according to the city. Officers with more than 10 years can make about $85,000, up from about $75,000 in 2020. Those raises are reflective of the city’s last collective bargaining agreement.
Negotiations between the city and the police association began at the end of June. Officials struck an agreement on market wages and much-needed improvements to the contract, according to the city.
• Officials during the meeting voted to approve a $6 million contract with Lucas Construction Company for the Sandhill Crane Soccer Complex project.
The complex, 3348 7 Mile Road, is a 26-acre park in the West End. The city opened it in 2002 with 13 soccer fields, a walking/jogging trail, an observation deck for bird watching, basketball court, bleachers and off-street parking lots.
The primary goal of the $6 million project is to improve the soccer complex facilities to serve youth and adult soccer players, according to city staff. The intention is to develop amenities to include renovating and restructuring soccer fields, new lighting, optimizing the existing parking, providing restroom facilities as well as upgrading drainage and irrigation, according to city staff.
• Officials at the meeting approved a $22.7 million project to rebuild the Pirates Beach Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The new facility will replace an existing plant at the site off of Moyenne Place and could lead to more West End residences joining the city’s sewer system. The replacement is needed because the existing plant has reached the end of its useful life, Robert Winiecke, city engineer and director of infrastructure, said.
