David Okamura, owner of Kona Plumbing Inc., cuts through a pipe that froze on an outdoor faucet at a house in Galveston on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Okamura and his staff made freeze related repairs at more than 10 houses Friday.
Plumbers across the county on were hard at work Friday fixing pipes burst by the freeze, but worried with the thaw looming, the worst was yet to come.
Freezing temperatures are expected to end Saturday about 11 a.m. on the island, while the mainland will continue to see freezing temperatures overnight through Monday, but about 32 degrees during the days beginning Saturday.
“I think things may get bad and we could end up with some broken pipes,” said Butch Jewell, owner of Paul’s Plumbing. “Things are going to get ugly before they get better, but you should make sure to let the water run.”
Temperatures over night fell to the low 20s on the island and high teens on the mainland, the coldest temperatures since February 2021, leaving area plumbers Friday inundated with calls to help customers.
But those plumbers are bracing themselves for the big thaw.
As water freezes, it expands and causes pressure inside the pipes, causing them to burst, leaving a watery mess and requiring repairs.
Several plumbers had advice to prevent pipe problems as the thaw comes.
“It is not a good idea to try and drain pipes, because you can never get all of the water out and they can still freeze,” Kona Plumbing owner David Okamura said. “Instead, you should let your faucets run. Even if your power goes out, you should still let the water dribble because moving water can't freeze.”
All About Plumbing owner Noah Espinoza also provided advice to mitigate disaster.
“Leave your fixtures on and know how to shut off water if you have a leak,” Espinoza said. “If your house has no water, you can use a blow dryer to thaw frozen pipes and get the water flowing and heat up the spigot. Keep the faucet open.
“I do expect things to get worse before they get better, but we will be out to help if you have broken or burst pipes.”
Anyone who plans to apply heat to frozen pipes to warm should avoid avoid using kerosene heaters or open flames. Once the pipes have thawed, turn the water back on slowly and check for cracks and leaks.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
