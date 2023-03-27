Friendswood man charged in La Marque hit-and-run death By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Mar 27, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Andrew Smiley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LA MARQUEA 47-year-old Friendswood man was charged with causing an accident involving death in a January 23 hit-and-run that left a 62-year-old man dead, authorities said.Jerry Humphrey, 62, of La Marque, was crossing the street near state Highway 3 and Holly Street when a white Dodge Challenger hit him, said Lt. Forrest Gandy of the La Marque Police Department.Investigators used surveillance video and witness reports to identify Andrew Smiley as a suspect and to obtain a warrant for his arrest March 9, Gandy said.Officers found Smiley driving a car other than the white Dodge Challenger in Galveston on Monday afternoon, Gandy said.Smiley was taken into custody and was being held Monday in the Galveston County Jail on a $150,000 bond, he said.— José Mendiola José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locations La Marque Jose Mendiola Reporter Follow Jose Mendiola Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan dies while vacationing on cruise from GalvestonOne dead in early morning fire in Jamaica BeachTwo accused of stealing medallion from war memorial15-year-old boy shot to death in Galveston, authorities said.Woman held on $40,000 after drug bust, authorities sayJudge bumps Galveston man's bond to $1 million over safety concernsGalveston to consider steps to counter lack of affordable housingBeach lover helped get wheelchair access in GalvestonBiz Buzz: Private airport, luxury development planned for peninsula; change in store for famous pink buildingMedia consultant sues Dickinson in Creekside records dispute CollectionsSea turtles released in GalvestonFeatherFest Photo Contest week one winners revealedMedical students celebrate during annual Match DayBluebonnets in bloomGalveston holds first Touch-a-Truck event CommentedTexas is on a fast track to right-wing totalitarianism (118) Guest commentary: Americans must awaken to fascist propaganda (62) Threats of lawsuits loom for League City's library committee (46) Middleton bill aims to do away with state windstorm insurer (46) Guest commentary: School choice puts power in the hands of parents (42) Guest commentary: End of Texas' open beaches might be near (34) Column omitted problems with school-choice vouchers (33) Social media has spawned a new class of media elites (32) Fentanyl crisis might send some League City police to the border (31) Mum Sen. Middleton serving neither voters, nor himself (29)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.