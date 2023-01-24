GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch School of Nursing ranked 10th in the nation in U.S. News & World Report's 2023 Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs rankings released Tuesday.
January 24, 2023
“Our UTMB School of Nursing prides itself on the strong commitment we’ve made, and continue to make, to student success and preparing nurses to provide competent and compassionate care,” Dr. Deborah J. Jones, dean of the school and interim provost of the medical branch, said.
Each year, more than 550 students graduate from the nursing school, which has 15,000 alumni worldwide, Valerie Wells, medical branch spokeswoman, said.
“We are thrilled to be ranked number 10 nationally, but I am happy to say that it isn’t a surprise.” Jones said. “This is only one testament of how we meet our commitment to training nurses to provide the best care.”
The rankings were based on various factors including, program reputation, faculty credentials, retention rates and graduate debt loans, Wells said.
The rankings included the nursing school in two other categories — the school ranked in at number four for veterans and ranked 10 for the school’s Family Nurse Practitioner program, Wells said.
“This recognition is a strong testament to the hard work of our faculty who educate the next generation of nurses and scientists, and to our students for their passion and drive to become leaders in their field,” Jones said. “We have proudly educated nurses for more than 130 years, and I am pleased that our commitment and successes are recognized nationally.”
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
