GALVESTON
Typhus, a potential fatal disease that hasn’t been prevalent since World War II, is on the rise in Galveston County and likely will worsen in the summer, health officials said.
Typhus is caused by a bacteria transmitted through fleas and lice from animals to humans, Dr. Philip Keiser, the county’s top public health official, said.
So far this year, there have been only four reported cases. But based on recent history, Keiser predicts more cases as temperatures rise and flea populations grow and more people have more ways to come in contact with them, particularly through pets that spend time outdoors and encounter other animals.
Cases have been steadily increasing since 2014, Keiser said.
“Every year, we get more and more cases,” Keiser said. “The trend has been increasing in the last nine years.”
There was only one reported case of typhus in 2014, Keiser said. Last year, there were 54 cases reported cases, according to the health district. But the number of cases actually reported represent only a fraction out there, Keiser said.
Experts don’t know why there’s a resurgence of typhus in the county and elsewhere, but some speculate opossum are becoming more comfortable living in suburban areas, increasing the chance of contact with humans.
“Winter months tend to not be nearly as bad,” Keiser said. “It’d be unusual to have cases of typhus right now. But come May, it won’t surprise us if we see them.”
Outdoor pets might pose a higher risk of spreading typhus to their owners, he said.
“A cat may catch a rat or a dog might interact with a ‘opossum,” he said. “They get fleas from the interaction. When they come back to the house, the fleas will jump and bite the people, they’ll get the disease.”
Typhus symptoms include fever and chills, headache, rapid breathing, body and muscle aches and rash.
The disease can even be fatal in some cases, he said.
“The symptoms of typhus can range anywhere from a low-grade fever to people dying from it,” Keiser said. “People can get rashes, fevers, hepatitis or have problems with their blood. Five to 10 percent of people can die from it.”
Typhus can be seen in times where there’s a lack of hygiene, Keiser said.
“Typically people associate typhus with war time,” Keiser said.
Louse-borne typhus was widespread in wartime in troop and refugee movements, crowding in camps and prisons and lack of bathing.
“What we have is called endemic typhus, which means it’s here all the time but with a low level,” Keiser said.
Doctors at The University of Texas Medical Branch have been researching the reported cases of typhus in the county for the past 10 years, Keiser said.
Dr. Lucas Blanton, an associate professor who works in the infectious disease division at the medical branch, has been following case reports since 2012.
In 2012, health officials at the medical branch had discovered a case of typhus, which hasn’t been prevalent since World War II, Blanton said.
More cases of the disease started emerging more often after 2012, Blanton said. The disease is being diagnosed regularly.
Local health officials believe it might be a specific strain called murine typhus, Blanton said. Murine typhus is specifically spread by fleas.
Murine typhus isn’t as severe as epidemic typhus, but it can cause severe illness in people, Blanton said.
“We’ve had people who said it’s the most miserable they’ve ever felt,” Blanton said.
Only 0.4 percent of murine cases are fatal, Blanton said.
A small percentage — 1 percent to 2 percent — of people who are ill enough to be in the hospital from murine typhus will die, Blanton said.
Opossums seem to carry the most fleas with murine typhus, Blanton said.
One of the reasons why cases might be increasing is because wild animals such as opossums seem to thrive in suburban areas, he said.
The opossums do relatively well living close to humans, increasing the chance of interaction between pets and the wild animals that carry the infected fleas, Blanton said.
But those are theories and there’s no definite answer as to why typhus cases are increasing in Galveston County, he said.
Although there’s little chance of ridding the county of typhus, there are some precautions people can take, Keiser said.
“The best way to avoid typhus is to make sure that people’s pets have flea collars, or take flea medication,” Keiser said.
It’s best to avoid any wild animals known to carry fleas and keep them away from pets, he said.
