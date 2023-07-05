GALVESTON
A towing vessel assisted the Coast Guard in the rescue of five adults who were injured in a boat collision Tuesday night east of the causeway near Galveston, officials said.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 11:12 pm
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston received a call at 9:40 p.m. about an 18-foot pleasure craft that had collided with a barge and capsized, officials said.
Five boaters without life jackets were in the water and had suffered injuries, officials said.
Coast Guard personnel directed the launch of a 29-foot response boat from Coast Guard Station Galveston and diverted a helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston, officials said.
While Coast Guard rescue crews were en route, crew on the nearby towing vessel Chip Stiebing pulled all five boaters from the water, officials said.
Representatives with the towing vessel weren’t available for comment Wednesday.
The helicopter crew arrived at the scene and hoisted two injured boaters from the towing vessel, officials said. One had a broken leg and one had suffered head injuries.
The three other adults suffered minor injuries and were taken to Station Galveston where emergency services personnel assessed and transported them to Jennie Sealy Hospital at the University of Texas Medical Branch, officials said.
All of the boaters were last reported to be in stable condition, officials said. The Coast Guard is investigating the collision’s cause.
“We commend the crew of the Chip Stiebing for launching into action and helping people in need,” Coast Guard Cmdr. Michael Cortese, search and rescue mission coordinator, said. “Their quick response expedited the overall rescue and helped us connect these boaters with higher medical care.”
