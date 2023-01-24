Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 69F. Winds SW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
County officials are preparing for the threat of severe weather across the region, with the chance of flooding, high winds and tornadoes.
Ahead of Tuesday’s severe storm threats across southeast Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to prepare state of emergency responses. The National Weather Service is projecting Galveston County will see the worst of the storm from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“The current conditions are favorable for strong storms and even tornadoes,” Tim Cady, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said. “This low-pressure system will bring in some rain, which could flood on some streets, but the biggest concern is high winds and tornadoes.”
Winds are projected to reach speeds from 50 mph to 60 mph during the storm, Cady said. Galveston County is expected to see about 1 to 1 1/2 inches of rain, with isolated areas seeing as much as 4 inches, which could result in some street flooding, Spencer Lewis, a spokesman for the Galveston County Office of Emergency Management, said.
Thunder and lightning also are possible, along with hail, he said.
“We hope the weather does not get too bad, but we’re are ready to go and prepared for anything,” Galveston Office of Emergency Management Director Byron Franklin said. “We are tracking the storm through the National Weather Service and police, fire and public works are on standby if they are needed.”
The National Weather Service also has issued a small craft advisory, warning of seas from 5 feet to 8 feet and rough waters. A hazardous beach condition warning also has been issued, warning of rip currents, elevated surge and high water along beaches and minor coastal flooding. Wind and gale warnings also are in effect, but all warnings are set to expire about 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
“The worst of the storm is expected to end around 6 p.m. tonight,” Cady said. “We expect tomorrow to be a relatively clear, dry day.”
Officials are advising the public to be on alert and follow the warnings through television or radio, emergency alerts and weather apps or outdoor sirens. In the event of a tornado or high winds, people are asked to stay in their homes and seek shelter.
“I recommend that people stay home or at least indoors,” League City Office of Emergency Management director Ryan Edghill said. “Make sure your phone notifications for inclement weather are activated and listen to weather radio and follow ‘turn around, don’t drown.’”
