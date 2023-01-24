County officials are preparing for the threat of severe weather across the region, with the chance of flooding, high winds and tornadoes.

Ahead of Tuesday’s severe storm threats across southeast Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to prepare state of emergency responses. The National Weather Service is projecting Galveston County will see the worst of the storm from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news

