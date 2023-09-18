A student was suspended for taking a handgun to the Texas City High School campus on Monday morning, officials said.
Texas City Independent School District officials received an anonymous tip that a student had a gun on the high school campus, 1431 9th N Ave., officials said.
Administration worked with authorities to find the student and confiscate the gun, high school Principal Lincoln Hypolite said.
“Weapons are never allowed on campus,” Hypolite said. “In accordance with our Student Code of Conduct and District procedures, any such violation will result in immediate suspension followed by additional disciplinary action after a thorough investigation.”
The unidentified student, who is 16 years old, might also face criminal charges, school district spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
“We do not have permanent metal detectors,” Tortorici told The Daily News. “We have mobile ones that we use randomly.”
The student might not be allowed on campus for a minimum of a year, Tortorici said.
Investigators believe the student didn’t take the handgun to school with intent to hurt anyone and no one was injured, Tortorici said.
“We are grateful to the tipster who reported this incident,” Hypolite said. “We encourage you to talk to your child and remind them to report concerns they have to any adult on campus.”
The case still is an active investigation, Tortorici said.
