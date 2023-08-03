A local hospital has officially achieved a Level III trauma designation, which means increased access to emergency care in Galveston County, officials said.
HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland, 6801 Emmett F Lowry Expressway in Texas City, achieved the Level III designation for its emergency room in May, officials said.
“Trauma is recognized as the leading cause of preventable death across the country,” Jim Russell, CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland, said. “Giving patients in our area access to high quality trauma care, the trauma center will be critical in saving lives.”
Trauma centers range from Level I trauma designation, which are comprehensive trauma facilities that have plastic surgery and critical care, to Level IV which are basic trauma facilities that do evaluation and diagnosis, according to the American Trauma Society.
The University of Texas Medical Branch operates a Level I trauma center in John Sealy Hospital.
To get a designation, the Texas City hospital worked as a Level III facility for a year, then applied to the state to get designated, Russell said. The hospital was given the designation in May.
A Level III trauma center demonstrates the ability to provide prompt assessment, resuscitation, surgery, intensive care and stabilization of injured patients and emergency operations, according to American Trauma Society.
“We have a trauma surgeon in house 10 hours a day and on call 24/7,” Russell said. “They have to be in the hospital by the bedside in 30 minutes.”
