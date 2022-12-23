Turtle Release

Leslie Hartman, the Matagorda Bay ecosystem leader with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, carries a rescued Green sea turtle to the shore in Galveston on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Hartman and her staff rescued the cold-stunned turtles in Matagorda Bay near Palacios, Texas earlier this week.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News file photo

GALVESTON

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is asking Texas beachgoers to be on the lookout and report any cold-stunned sea turtles they see stranded on shorelines by the Arctic blast.

