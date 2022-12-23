GALVESTON
U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is asking Texas beachgoers to be on the lookout and report any cold-stunned sea turtles they see stranded on shorelines by the Arctic blast.
Temperatures in Galveston dropped below freezing Thursday night and frigid temperatures are expected to last until 11 a.m. Saturday on the island.
When temperatures drop below freezing, the cold-blooded turtles can be stunned, essentially paralyzed and unable to eat or swim.
Because sea turtles are cold-blooded, they rely on external heat sources to maintain their body temperature.
When turtles are cold-stunned, they become very weak and inactive from exposure to cold temperatures, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Turtles can develop health problems or even potentially die if they're not rescued from being stranded after a cold-stun. If they're rescued quickly, they can be saved and released when temperatures rise, according to NOAA.
“This level of cold exposure affects circulation, organ function and the immune system, and can directly damage the skin, shell and eyes,” NOAA said.
The green sea turtle is one of the most common species found on Texas shores after a cold stunning event occurs.
Cold-stunned turtles don't wash ashore at the same time, so Texas inshore waters must be searched repeatedly, and help from the public is critical, said Donna J. Shaver, Texas coordinator of the Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network.
U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services is asking anyone who sees a stranded to turtle floating at the water's surface or washed ashore to call the Texas Sea Turtle Hotline at 1-866-887-8535.
Callers also can contact Padre Island National Seashore’s Division of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery at 361-949-8173, ext. 226. Callers can also contact the after-hours number at 361-876-8462.
U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services asks people to call the number even if they think the turtle is dead.
“At cold temperatures, the activity of these turtles can be so negligible that they may appear to be dead,” officials said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
