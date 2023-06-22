Jennifer Jones, administrative director and co-founder of Lifeline of Galveston County, greets Honcho, a dog up for adoption, at the animal adoption center in Webster on Wednesday. Honcho came to the center after being injured by a vehicle.
Jennifer Jones, administrative director and co-founder of Lifeline of Galveston County, greets Honcho, a dog up for adoption, at the animal adoption center in Webster on Wednesday. Honcho came to the center after being injured by a vehicle.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A pair of kittens hang out in a hammock at the Lifeline of Galveston County adoption center in Webster on Wednesday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Lifeline of Galveston County has opened in Webster to help area animal shelters reduce euthanasia rates.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Jennifer Jones, administrative director and co-founder of Lifeline of Galveston County, holds a dog named Lulu as she is vaccinated at the adoption center in Webster on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Caroline McKenna, executive director and co-founder of Lifeline of Galveston County, cradles Siggy, a dog up for adoption, at the shelter in Webster on Wednesday.
An organization begun by two women working from a car is finding success in helping municipal and county animal shelters increase their live release rates while obtaining no-kill status.
Lifeline of Galveston County, founded in 2021 by Administrative Director Jennifer Jones and Executive Director Caroline McKenna, is a small, grassroots animal welfare group, which began with its Community Cat Program at a time when Galveston County didn’t have any programs for outdoor cats, Jones said.
The program offers resources to help people trap, neuter and release cats at no costs to residents. It has since grown its programs, offering limited medical treatment funding for sick and injured cats that might otherwise not see a veterinarian. The program is funded by grants and donations from the public.
Despite modest beginnings, Lifeline is seeing some big successes from its programs largely funded by donations and grants.
“We also hired a mobile spay/neuter unit in January to go to Bolivar Peninsula to assist with their outdoor cat population, since traveling over the ferry can be a deterrent,” Jones said.
Last summer, Lifeline began a foster and adoption program.
“We intake friendly kittens and puppies from the streets of Galveston County, fully vet them, spay/neuter them and adopt them into loving homes,” Jones said. The nonprofit also pull animals from high-risk euthanasia situations from municipal and the county shelters.
“All animals are in foster homes until adoptions with all supplies and vet care provided to fosters until animals are adopted,” Jones said.
In March, Lifeline opened its brick-and-mortar Pet Adoption Center, 100 E. NASA Parkway in Webster.
The building is designed for people to adopt foster animals pulled from Galveston County shelters.
Lifeline focuses on data-driven programs and community engagement, Jones said.
For example, its trap, neuter and release program helps to reduce the feral and stray cat population, reducing the need for euthanasia in shelters.
“The TNR method captures the cats and brings them to a veterinary clinic,” Jones said. “After surgeries, the cats are returned to their original location where they are provided food and shelter by a caretaker.”
Lifeline partners with organizations such as S.A.V.E. Rescue’s Fix Ur Pet Galveston County, enabling it to afford more than 1,000 cat spay and neuter procedures. Grants, donations and adoption fees have contributed to the sustainability of Lifeline. Since the adoption center has opened, the organizations has been able to use funds to help cats.
“Since our adoption center opened in March, there have been 111 adoptions, which have helped fund spays and neuters,” Jones said.
Lifeline works closely with government-run animal shelters, aiming to decrease euthanization rates and improve the live release of animals. It often collaborate with shelters in Texas City to focus on implementing programs such as “Return to Field.”
“We save stray and feral animals and work closely with them in the field,” Jones said. “Our goal is to make Galveston County a no-kill community, with a live release rate of 90 percent.”
The live release rate is about 70 percent to 75 percent, meaning animals that leave shelters and programs are more likely to live compared to 10 years ago, when the rate was 25 percent, Jones said.
Since its establishment, Lifeline has made a significant difference in the county, reducing the number of cats dying in shelters, according to its website.
In May, the organization took in 22 dogs/puppies and 40 cats/kittens and pulled 27 animals from Galveston County shelters while performing 76 trap, neuter and releases, Jones said.
“We are already on track to double that for June,” she said.
Lifeline holds volunteer and informational sessions to encourage the community to get involved throughout the year. It also present a fostering program for those who want to bring a pet home for up to two weeks, movie nights on Fridays, and puppy and kitten yoga in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.