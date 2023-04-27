GALVESTON
The Rosenberg Library’s Galveston & Texas History Center this month acquired more than 200 years of Moody family archives: almost 1.5 million documents stored in more than 800 boxes at the Moody Mansion.
The archives, acquired from the Mary Moody Northen Endowment, includes photographs, travel journals, passports, postcards, letters between family members, holiday letters and even a land grant signed by Texas Gov. Sam Houston, according to the library.
The archives included hundreds of photographs of Moody family members and Galveston scenes, personal correspondence such as letters between W.L. Moody Jr. and his wife, Libbie Shearn Moody and Col. William Moody’s diaries during the Civil War.
The papers also include maps and architectural drawings, as well as documents related to slavery in Virginia. Business documentation from the past two centuries makes up a large part of the collection.
The collection houses documents spanning from 1743 to 1991 that were collected by Galveston businesswoman and philanthropist Mary Moody Northen.
The board of directors of the Mary Moody Northen Endowment decided it best to put the Moody archives in the Rosenberg Library’s care, said Betty Massey, executive director.
“We have protected Mrs. Northen’s collections for over three decades,” Massey said. “But the Rosenberg Library is able to share it with many others, as Mrs. Northen always wanted to tell the story of her family, Galveston and Texas through curated primary sources for generations to come.”
Mary Moody Northen was the eldest child of Libbie and W.L. Moody Jr., who helped establish one of the most prosperous entrepreneurial and philanthropic legacies in the country.
Col. William Lewis Moody moved west from Virginia in 1852 seeking opportunity and a comfortable place to settle a family, according to records.
After visits to Austin, San Antonio and Houston, he decided on Galveston because of its potential as a port and mercantile center, according to the family.
Moody started the family business in the 1850s through cotton trading, and it was brought into the 20th century by his son, W. L. Moody Jr., who expanded the business with credit lending, banking and the development of a national insurance company.
The family is behind Galveston tourist destination Moody Gardens.
The Moody family led the more than century-old island-based American National Insurance Co., until last year when Brookfield Reinsurance acquired it in an all-cash transaction valued at $5.1 billion.
Following her father’s death in 1954, Mary Moody Northen became the chair of the Moody Foundation and head of more than 50 family businesses. Her endowment restored and operates Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway.
The endowment is also well known for making charitable gifts, especially toward the Galveston community.
“The Endowment had approached the library before, but there was no space available,” Mike Miller, executive director of the Rosenberg Library, said.
“While we still don’t have space, Betty Massey and I were able to negotiate a plan where Rosenberg Library took ownership and management of the collection while it remained housed at the Moody Mansion.
“This was mutually beneficial, and most importantly, allowed this historic archive to remain in Galveston,” Miller said.
It will take about three years to inventory and describe the collection, Sean McConnell, special collections manager at the library, said.
Melinda Pleasant, archivist at the Rosenberg Library who looks over the Moody records, said the library staff would spend years digitizing documents in the vast archive that can be scanned.
There’s no way the whole collection can be digitized, Pleasant said.
“I can literally stay here and ride this out until retirement and I’d still be here,” Pleasant said.
The old documents have to be treated with care, she said.
“I am treating each item as if they were belonging to my family,” Pleasant said.
For members of the public to view any part of the collection, they have to contact the special collections manager at the Rosenberg Library, Pleasant said.
People who are interested in the history of the Moody Mansion can buy tickets to tour the mansion starting at $15 for adults and $7 for children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.