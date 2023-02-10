GALVESTON
Robots are making COVID-19 antibody tests for research and diagnostics faster and safer at the University of Texas Medical Branch, officials said.
The medical branch’s Life Sciences and Healthcare Lab and ABB Robotics developed an automated neutralizing antibody testing system, medical branch officials said.
The aim of the new method is to specifically detect a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing antibody without cross-reaction with other infection, making this analysis a gold standard for COVID-19 serological testing, Christopher Smith Gonzalez, medical branch spokesman, said
With the use of ABB robots, the medical branch can increase the number of tests from 15 a day to more than a 1,000, Smith Gonzalez said.
“The continued mutation of the COVID virus since its first appearance in late 2019 has presented a major challenge for both medical researchers and governments, as both find ways to control and limit its spread,” Smith Gonzalez said.
The benefit of having robots conduct the tests is that it will eliminate the risk staff members face from infection and produces tests at higher rates, said Dr. Michael Laposata, professor and chairman of the department of Pathology at the medical branch.
Combined expertise of ABB Robotics in biology, lab process, automation and software with the medical branch's assets will advance responses to COVID, Daniel Navarro, managing director of Consumer Segments and Service Robotics at ABB, said.
Meanwhile, Galveston County is doing well considering holiday surges were much lower than expected compared to previous years, Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County Local Health Authority, said.
Galveston County is in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Green Zone,” which means there are no recommendations for masking or social distancing, Keiser said.
“All in all, we’re in a good spot,” Keiser said. “However, we shouldn’t celebrate too early because surges are possible. We can expect a surge in the summertime, we don’t know how bad it will get.”
People in the county who are getting sick are mostly unvaccinated, Keiser said. The Galveston County Health District reported that at least 90 percent of recent illnesses were among unvaccinated people 65 and older.
“Those who want to be vaccinated can still get the vaccine for free until May,” Keiser said. “We’ll do a test and give you the medicine for free."
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
