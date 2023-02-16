Dr. Robert Hirschfeld, world renowned for his work in screening and treating depression and bipolar disorders, died Feb. 10 after a three-month battle with liver cancer. He turned 80 a day before his death.
Hirschfeld, who spent 25 years as the chairman of psychiatry at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, was born Feb. 9, 1943. He received a Bachelor of Science degree at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1964 and went on to receive a medical degree from the University of Michigan in 1968. Hirschfeld completed his residency with a focus on psychiatry at Stanford University Medical Center in 1972.
He then went on to spend 18 years as Chief of Mood, Anxiety and Personality Disorders Research Branch at the National Institute of Mental Health.
Hirschfeld was known in Galveston for serving as Titus H. Harris Chair, Harry K. Davis Professor and Professor and Chair of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston until March 2015.
He authored more than 200 scientific papers and received numerous awards for his work in the world of mental diseases such as depression and bipolar disorders.
"Dr. Hirschfeld’s research has significantly contributed to understanding the classifications of depression and bipolar disorders; their clinical course, relationship to personality and personality disorders and treatment with medication and psychotherapy," according to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.
He also developed the Mood Disorder Questionnaire, which is one of the most used screenings for bipolar disorder in the world, according to the International Bipolar Foundation.
“He was an extraordinary person; he was brilliant,” Myrna Weissman, a friend who had known Hirschfeld since 1975, said. “He was a great friend. He loved to fish and loved going on fishing expeditions in Alaska or in Mexico.”
Hirschfeld was a well-read man who enjoyed literature, the theater and life, Weissman said.
“He was a wonderful man, a truly good person and a brilliant psychiatrist and friend,” Weissman said.
Ed Hoffer, who met Hirschfeld at MIT as his roommate in his freshman year, remembers Hirschfeld as a caring man who always focused on everyone he loved.
“When my wife passed, Rob always called me every day to talk about how I was feeling,” Hoffer said. “Besides being a great psychiatrist, he was a great friend. When I was in surgery, he talked to my sons every day on the phone. He truly cared about the ones he loved.”
Hoffer and Hirschfeld had a friendly competition in which they would play Wordle and compete with each other, Hoffer said.
Hirschfeld loved what he did as a psychiatrist and truly cared for his patients, Hoffer said. Hirschfeld was living in New York City before his death.
“He told me about his adventures in New York,” Hoffer said. “He went to see Broadway shows and tended to make friends everywhere he went. He will truly be missed by a lot of people.”
Hirschfeld was a helpful person by nature and cared about people, and that was indicative of every person in his life, Hirschfeld’s son, Andy Hirschfeld, said.
“He was a single parent for most of my life; my mother passed away of breast cancer,” Andy Hirschfeld said. “He took the role of mother and father for me. He had a desire to help people. I believe he was still seeing patients a month before he died.”
He was a role model and great father, Andy Hirschfeld said.
“He was an involved and engaged dad,” Sasha Hirschfeld, Robert Hirschfeld’s daughter said. “He took an active interest in our life. He was excited by the world and had passion for everything he did.”
Sasha Hirschfeld had not realized how influential her father was in the world of psychiatry until she saw his name in a textbook in an Intro to Psychology class, she said.
“He never spoke about his accomplishments, he was a humble man and a great father,” she said. “He loved Wordle and Sudoku puzzles. He was always busy with something. He had huge amounts of energy.”
Hirschfeld loved the University of Michigan football team and never missed a game, she said. He loved to ski and run and walk around New York for exercise.
“He was there for everyone,” she said. “He was generous with his time. He was a hard worker and a great friend and father. He truly was a special guy.”
