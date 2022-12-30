Residents of Galveston County had become somewhat spoiled by a decade of warmer than normal Decembers and Christmases.

In Galveston, eight of the 10 previous Christmas Days have been above normal. Christmas last year was the warmest ever observed in the county, with an 80-degree high temperature in Galveston and League City setting the all-time warm temperature mark for Dec. 25.

The ghosts of Christmases past

A snowman on The Strand in Galveston after a Christmas cold front in 1989.
The ghosts of Christmases past

The scene on 12th Street in Galveston after a Christmas cold front in 1989. 
The ghosts of Christmases past

The scene on 12th Street after a hard snow on Christmas 2004. 
The ghosts of Christmases past

The scene on 13th Street in Galveston after a hard snow on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning 2004.  
The ghosts of Christmases past

A National Weather Service map of snow along the Texas coast on late December 2004. 
Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

