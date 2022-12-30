Residents of Galveston County had become somewhat spoiled by a decade of warmer than normal Decembers and Christmases.
In Galveston, eight of the 10 previous Christmas Days have been above normal. Christmas last year was the warmest ever observed in the county, with an 80-degree high temperature in Galveston and League City setting the all-time warm temperature mark for Dec. 25.
So, locals can be forgiven for frustration when this latest Arctic blast broke a string of comfortable Christmas weather, along with rupturing water pipes, freezing plants and providing wind chills in the single digits.
For longtime residents, it also stirred up memories of past Christmas season freezes.
Foremost, there was the unprecedented cold snap of 1983 that brought the coldest ever Christmas Day to the area. Low temperatures plunged to 14 degrees that morning and managed to climb only to 26 degrees by the afternoon.
The Galveston Daily News headline on the following day read “Isle wakes up to find new record low.”
Compounding the chill were winds gusting more than 40 mph and light freezing drizzle and mist that coated streets and bridges, resulting in numerous automobile accidents.
A Daily News headline on Dec. 27 proclaimed: “Icy conditions hit area with rash of accidents, outages.”
Power failures were widespread across the county, along with frozen and burst water pipes. City officials scrambled as water pressure dropped to near zero in many sections of the city with the city manager urging residents to boil drinking water to avoid contamination.
Not to be outdone, Christmas Season 1989 saw another round of freezing precipitation and the temperature in Galveston dropping to 14 degrees on Dec. 23 after lawns had been coated white with snow the previous evening.
The intense cold put a tremendous burden on the city’s homeless. The Salvation Army shelter was filled to overflowing and forced to put cots and blankets on the floor so that none would be turned away during the emergency.
Although relatively rare, over the years several intense Christmas Season chills have occurred. A 24-degree reading on Dec. 25, 1879, prompted The Daily News to comment “the cold weather prevailing Christmas Day culminated … when the mercury registered 24 degrees at 6 O’Clock” with ice remaining “in the gutters where the sun couldn’t reach throughout the day.”
As with our recent chills, The Daily News observed that “care is being taken by our citizens to prevent destruction of their flowers and plants by frost which is expected in the present spell. In a number of gardens, canvas coverings were noticed in front yards”.
Just the next year, a cold front brought a low of 18 degrees to the island on Dec. 29, 1880, with the Daily News reporting “the Christmas tree and party for the children of the Trinity Church, which was to be given last night was postponed.”
The paper also noted that “the wood business was brisk yesterday” and that “no little complaint resulted from this heavy tax on the pocket-books of the impecunious.”
A post-Christmas cold front roared across Texas in 1894, dropping the temperature in Galveston to 21 degrees on Dec. 28. The Daily News reported Gov. Hogg nearly “froze to death” when his barge was stranded on the Brazos River as the front rolled through that area.
Commenting on local conditions, the paper noted “it is quite cold tonight, but not as cold as last night, which produced a good deal of ice” and mentioned that several house fires had broken out as locals tried to combat the cold.
Another strong cold wave buffeted Galveston county from Dec. 19-21, 1924, accompanied by sleet, snow and freezing rain. Travel and communications from Houston and points south were disrupted by the combination of sub-freezing temperatures and frozen precipitation.
Locally, The Daily News observed that “at least 400 cattle were lost” on the West End of the island because of the cold and one headline stated the “initial cold weather rush was met by charities; other contributions asked.”
The very next year, an influx of Arctic air brought another round of sleet and snow to the county on Dec. 28 and 29. Commenting on the scene, The Daily News reported “throughout the city, roofs and porches were covered with the glassy white substance, while icicles hung gracefully from cornices, tree tops and other places where they could get a grip. Porches and banisters were glassy, while citizens clutched railings in fear of tumbling.”
In December 1929, another Christmas Season wave brought six consecutive mornings with freezing temperatures to the area, with the prolonged cold snap made worse by freezing rain and sleet. Describing the scene, The Daily News observed: “The city was blanketed by ice. The oleanders and shrubbery were bowed from the heavy encrustations of ice and tender vegetation was damaged” and that “Considerable inconvenience was experienced by the Galveston Electric Company as a result of the heavy formation of ice on wires throughout the city, which resulted in many short circuits and affected the light and power plant.”
Although it doesn’t count as an intense freeze, with the lowest temperature only 32 degrees in Galveston and 30 degrees over inland areas of the county, it would be a shame to ignore what was probably the county’s most magical Christmas weather event.
That would be the heavy snow of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2004. Spreading northeastward from South Texas, the snow began falling during the evening hours and lasted until early Christmas morning. Although the temperature only dipped to 32 degrees and 30 degrees inland, it was enough to create the unforgettable scene that thrilled children and adults alike on Christmas morning as up to 4 inches of snow blanketed the island and most of the county.
