Opponents say House Bill 3297, which phases out vehicle safety inspections, will harm Texans by undermining small businesses and increasing traffic accidents, while saving vehicle owners very little time.

Proponents, however, argue the bill, co-signed by state Sen. Mayes Middleton, will save Texans vast amounts of time by putting an end to state-mandated annual vehicle inspections.

The bill, which has passed the Legislature and is awaiting Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature, will eliminate the requirement for regular safety inspections of noncommercial vehicles, while still charging Texans a $7.50 annual inspection fee.

Under the new law, which goes into effect in 2025 if Abbott signs it, car owners in parts of the state under clean-air mandates, which include Galveston County, would still be required to get annual emission tests.

The Question of the Week is: Should Texas pass House Bill 3297, which would phase out currently-state-mandated annual vehicle inspections?

Mary Gillespie

As much as I'd love to be done with state inspections, I know that many of my neighbors will NOT maintain their cars. Their tire tread depth is MY safety.

So, with regret, I must oppose doing away with state inspections.

Carlos Ponce

"The bill, which has passed the Legislature and is awaiting Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature..."

Shouldn't the question be "Should Governor Abbott sign House Bill 3297?" since it has already passed both the Texas House and Senate?

